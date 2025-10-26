Meghan Markle reveals unique tradition with kids Archie and Lilibet: All about their ‘rose and thorn’ evening routine

Meghan Markle revealed her evening tradition with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet on a Godmothers Bookstore livestream on Wednesday, October 23, reports People magazine. The Duchess of Sussex said she asks her children about their “rose and thorn” regularly at the dinner table. Here is what it means. Meghan Markle reveals unique tradition with kids Archie and Lilibet, sheds light on private dinner routine (Pic courtesy: Archewell Foundation)

Meghan Markle’s unique routine with Archie and Lilibet

Meghan Markle shared her special method for encouraging her kids to talk about their days during an interview with author and lifestyle entrepreneur Courtney Adamo on a Godmothers Bookshop livestream. Markle said she asks Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to talk about their “rose and thorn”, which refers to the best and upsetting parts of their days.

"With young children, it's a great opener for when you get to that stage where your kids just give you a yes or no answer," Meghan Markle told Courtney Adamo, as per People.

The Duchess of Sussex also added that her daughter Lilibet, 4, has been having a lot of roses of late. Markle said: "She's in this moment where I say, 'What's your rose and your thorn?' And she goes, 'My day was just a blast.'”

She emphasized that Princess Lilibet has a “very strong personality” for a four-year-old. “She's incredible," Meghan Markle added.

Meghan Markle on her private morning routine

The Duchess of Sussex also opened up about her morning routine to Courtney Adamo. She said she likes to turn on the music as the "first thing I do when I wake up in the morning". And on days, Archie or Lili is not feeling well, Markle said she uses a "healing blanket" to comfort her children.

Meghan Markle shares her kids Archie and Lilibet with Prince Harry. The former actress often talks about her kids and parenting style. In a podcast interview with Jamie Kern Lima, Meghan revealed that she is putting together a “time capsule” for her children with Prince Harry, sending photographs and anecdotes daily to email addresses she’s created. She shared that she sends emails almost every night, and they will be able to access them once they turn 16, as per Vogue.

FAQs

When did Meghan Markle tie the knot with Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle tied the knot with Prince Harry on May 19, 2018.

