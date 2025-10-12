Prince Harry’s renewed push for security ‘complicates things’ with King Charles: Report

Prince Harry’s ongoing battle for police protection in the United Kingdom has once again caused tensions with his father, King Charles III, according to royal sources. The Duke of Sussex recently wrote to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, asking for a new “risk assessment” and a review of his security arrangements when visiting Britain, reported The Times. Prince Harry’s new security plea puts fresh strain on fragile ties with King Charles: Reports((AP/PTI, James Manning/Pool via REUTERS))

The move came after Harry lost his legal battle earlier this year to regain taxpayer-funded police protection, which he lost in 2020 after stepping back from royal duties. Since then, he has received limited, case-by-case security during UK visits.

Sources close to the palace told The Sunday Times that Harry’s direct appeal to the government “complicates things for the King” and added that things were back to square one.

The King and Harry's brief reconciliation

The King and Harry met privately in September for the first time in nearly 19 months, after months of behind-the-scenes diplomacy aimed at reconciliation. Their 50-minute tea meeting at Clarence House was seen as a cautious step forward after years of tension, stated the report.

However, the renewed security push has reportedly undone much of the progress. One palace insider was quoted as saying, “It is not going to help matters.” The source added, “The King cannot and will not lobby, it is inappropriate for him to do so, especially regarding his own family.”

Royal aides stressed that household representatives on the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC) act only as liaisons and cannot advocate for specific outcomes. A source close to the monarch told The Times, “If you put yourself in the mind of a father who is repeatedly told he should and could intervene, that is not very helpful and complicates matters.”

Harry’s appeal and ongoing concerns

According to another Daily Beast report, Harry's letter to the Home Office reportedly asks RAVEC to conduct a new annual risk assessment, which has not been done since 2019. Duke's team suggested he was simply asking RAVEC to "abide by its own rules," and that the assessment has been "kicked down the road for far too long."

The DB report stated that sources Harry reported that his efforts in getting protection are spurred by security concerns for his family, even claiming that he doesn't feel safe bringing Meghan Markle and their children, Archie and Lilibet, back to the UK, without an increase in their level of protection.

A report also states that Harry was approached by a stalker who came within feet of him during a recent UK charity engagement, which reinforced his concerns.

Palace reaction and public fallout

According to reports, palace officials are unhappy that the public has again awoken to the issue, especially with King Charles in weekly cancer treatment. A spokesman for Buckingham Palace said in October that “all of these matters have been assessed and assessed again by courts, with the same conclusions each and every time.”

A royal insider noted that some in the royal circle view Harry's recent insistence on reopening the issue as destructive behavior. "He was so close to what he says he wants-a functioning relationship with his family," a friend of the King said. "Then he completely destroys it again."

FAQs

Why is Prince Harry seeking security in the UK?

Harry argues that he faces threats due to his royal status and media attention and believes police protection is necessary for his family’s safety during UK visits.

Why did Harry lose taxpayer-funded security?

He lost automatic royal protection in 2020 after stepping back from his official royal duties and relocating to the United States.

What is RAVEC?

The Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC), overseen by the Home Office, decides who receives official police protection among royals and public figures.