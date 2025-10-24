Meghan Markle’s 10th publicist Emily Robinson quits after just months on job: ‘Things must have…’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have lost their director of communications, Emily Robinson, only four months after she took on the role, People magazine reported. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's director of communications, Emily Robinson, has left the job within months after joining.(Getty Images via AFP)

Robinson, who was the Duchess of Sussex’s 10th publicist, had previously worked on The Crown for Netflix as a Senior Director of Publicity, as per the Daily Mail.

Emily Robinson leaves Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Emily Robinson joined hands with the royal couple in June this year, according to The Telegraph. After starting as their communications director, Robinson later became their “behind-the-scenes Netflix person.”

Further, the news outlet stated that Robinson is at least the 10th publicist to have stopped working for Meghan Markle since they left Britain for California in 2020.

“Ms Robinson oversaw project-based work for a very successful season of With Love, Meghan and additional support for the production company,” a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told People magazine.

The spokesperson emphasized that Robinson completed the projects “with great success.”

Also Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle call for superintelligence AI ban to save humanity

Why did Emily Robinson quit?

While Emily Robinson is believed to have resigned on her own accord, a friend of hers raised questions about the treatment she received at work. “It was her decision. She left a few weeks ago,” the friend told the Daily Mail.

“She’s not a quitter, so things must have been pretty horrible for her to go,” they added.

Speaking of the negative accusations the Sussexes have faced in the workplace, The Telegraph highlighted the experience of a person who worked on media projects for Meghan Markle.

The person alleged that Meghan Markle frequently bullied palace aides.

Amid Emily Robinson’s departure, former publicists James Holt and Miranda Barbot have now been promoted to non-PR roles.

Also Read: Meghan Markle trolled for white outfit at Balenciaga show in Paris fashion week: 'Is she covered in Vaseline?'

FAQs:

When did Emily Robinson join Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as their director of communications?

Emily Robinson joined Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as their director of communications in June this year.

Was Emily Robinson fired by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry?

No, Emily Robinson quit on her own accord.

Did Emily Robinson work for Netflix?

Yes, Emily Robinson worked at Netflix as a Senior Director of Publicity.