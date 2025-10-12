Chrissy Teigen says she ‘adores’ Meghan Markle but their kids don't have playdates; reveals why

Chrissy Teigen recently opened up about her friendship with Meghan Markle. The supermodel sat down for an exclusive conversation with People Magazine, where she talked about her appearance in With Love, Meghan Season 2, and gushed about the Duchess of Sussex’s hospitality and warm nature. Chrissy Teigen opened up about her friendship with Meghan Markle: ‘I think she is so incredibly strong’(REUTERS)

Apart from showering praises on Markle, Teigen also revealed whether her children go on to have playdates with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The conversation took place while Chrissy Teigen was attending an event on Saturday as a spokesperson for Sanofi, which created the first-ever health platform for type-1 diabetes screening.

Chrissy Teigen gushes about Meghan Markle

Chrissy Teigen’s friendship with Meghan Markle grew stronger after she made an appearance on the Suits alum’s Netflix show. Speaking of her interactions with the Duchess of Sussex, the model claimed that she just adores Meghan Markle. Teigen revealed, "I really adore her. I think she is so incredibly strong."

The Hotel Transylvania 3 star went on to explain to People that she was surprised by how polarizing the Suits alum is to so many different people, especially when she is kind and wants only the best for her friends and the people around her. According to her, the public perception about Markle is not based on her “polarizing actions,” but because she just "[lives] simply."

Teigen added, "I think it's cool that [Meghan] is just like, 'Listen, say whatever you want. I'm happy and I'm healthy and I feel good.’”

Do Chrissy Teigen and Meghan Markle’s kids hang out together?

Chrissy Teigen also revealed whether her kids have playdates with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s kids. When asked if her daughters ever get along with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, the model revealed that she does not leave the house.

Teigen jokingly explained, "I don't go anywhere. I try to do every photo shoot, every everything, at our house. So no. But if the time came up, absolutely."

As for her fun segment in With Love, Meghan Season 2, the episode is available to stream on Netflix.

FAQs

Q1. How many kids does Chrissy Teigen have?

Ans. Chrissy Teigen has three daughters.

Q2. Did Chrissy Teigen appear on With Love, Meghan?

Ans. Yes. Chrissy Teigen appeared in episode 2 of With Love, Meghan Season 2.

Q3. Who is Chrissy Teigen married to?

Ans. Chrissy Teigen is married to John Legend.