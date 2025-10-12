Victoria Beckham gets real in Netflix docuseries; reveals struggles with bullying, body image, motherhood

The life of Victoria Beckham is no more a secret, thanks to Netflix. The digital platform is currently streaming the three-part docuseries on the former singer. As per Netflix, the series features raw and honest interactions with Victoria and her husband, David Beckham. Hence, fans could expect some unexpected surprises and lesser-known facts to be out soon. Victoria Beckham gets real in Netflix docuseries; reveals struggles with bullying, body image and motherhood.(AP)

From being bullied to the reason behind smiling rarely, the footballer WAG has shared some of the less talked about facts of her life. The Spice Girls star has also talked about her life after she quit the band to resume motherly duties. The band split in 2001, while Victoria welcomed her first child in 1999, reveals E News.

Victoria Beckham’s struggle with insecurities

Just like every individual, Victoria has her own share of life issues. Unlike what is expected, her life was not always a fairy tale. As per Variety, the former singer faced bullying while she was growing up. She mentioned being a “loner” and how performing arts became her only solace.

She also struggled with her weight. She recalled facing criticism due to her appearance, which hit her confidence.

This was not it. The star also faced eating disorders. This worsened after she became a mother in 1999. The self-image issues hit her drastically after the birth of Brooklyn. Victoria Beckham shared how these issues made her keep her guard up all the time. This is the reason that she smiles very rarely and not as often as she would want, as per the BBC.

"I've looked miserable for all these years because when we stand on the red carpet, this guy has always gone on the left," she said. "When I smile, I smile from the left, because if I smile from the right, I look unwell. So consequently I'm smiling on the inside, but no one ever sees it, so that's why I look so moody,” Victoria added.

From Spice Girls to motherhood: Victoria Beckham’s transformation

Victoria’s life changed for the first time after she joined the Spice Girls. However, another big change in her life hit after she started dating David Beckham, the football sensation of his time. She married David in 1997, and the duo became parents two years later. The transition was not easy for her, but she slowly adjusted to it, the Netflix release reveals.

After her band broke up in 2001, Victoria turned into an attention-seeking WAG, as per her statement. She mentioned how she moved to Spain in 2003 after David signed a contract with Real Madrid. However, she later ventured into the world of fashion, and that is when she found her calling and confidence.

