Victoria Beckham opens up about her eating disorder and struggles with weight: ‘I really started to doubt myself’

Victoria Beckham has shared candidly about her struggle with an eating disorder over the last few years in her new three-part Netflix docuseries, Victoria Beckham. She detailed how the media scrutiny surrounding her body image, particularly during the time when she had just given birth to her oldest son, Brooklyn, in 1999, affected her a lot.

What Victoria said

Victoria recalled the attention to her weight during that time and said, "I was weighed on national television when Brooklyn was 6 months old. 'Get on those scales’... 'Have you lost the weight?' We laugh about it and we joke about it when we're on television, but I was really, really young and that hurts. I really started to doubt myself and not like myself because I let it affect me. I didn't know what I saw when I looked in the mirror. You lose all sense of reality. I’ve been everything from ‘Porky Posh’ to ‘Skinny Posh'."

‘I never talked about it publicly’

This scrutiny led her to develop an eating disorder. Victoria added, “I was controlling [my weight] in an incredibly unhealthy way. When you have an eating disorder, you become very good at lying. And I was never honest about it with my parents. I never talked about it publicly. It really affects you when you're being told constantly you're not good enough.” In a separate confession, David Beckham also talked about the scrutiny and shared that there was a lot of things that were happening in TV that would not happen now.

Victoria tied the knot with David Beckham, a former football star with Manchester United and Real Madrid. They met in 1997 at a soccer game, married in 1999. They welcomed four children to their family: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper. Last year, the couple had honoured their special day with a joint Instagram post on July 3, recreating looks reminiscent of the purple Antonio Berardi outfits they wore at their wedding reception.