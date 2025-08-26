'You can get that for 20 bucks': John McEnroe ridicules Carlos Alcaraz’s David Beckham-style haircut at US Open

Tennis legend John McEnroe showed no mercy to Carlos Alcaraz as he sported a new haircut on Monday for his first-round match against Reilly Opelka at the US Open at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The 2022 champion caused a buzz on Day 2 of the tournament after showing up to training with a hairstyle reminiscent of former soccer star David Beckham. Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts during his first round match against Reilly Opelka of the U.S.(REUTERS)

When Alcaraz landed in New York last week for the mixed doubles, he had a full head of hair, and the look did not change even during the two training sessions he had before the start of the final Grand Slam of the calendar year. However, on the day of his opening match in the 2025 US Open, Alcaraz stunned fans and fellow players in the locker room with his new clean-shaved hairstyle. US Open organisers even drew a fun comparison with that of the legendary England footballer, as they tweeted: “Welcome back, David Beckham 2000.”

Later, when Alcaraz stepped on the court for his first-round match against Opelka, McEnroe, who was in the commentary box, wondered if Alcaraz had hired a stylist for that haircut, saying he could have gotten it for just 20 bucks in New York.

“First of all his haircut.. did he get the buzz cut from his hair stylist in Spain? He brought him in at Wimbledon. I’m wondering because you can get that for 20 bucks in the city,” he said.

Speaking to golf star Rory McIlroy during his training on Monday, Alcaraz revealed the reason behind his new hairstyle. He said, "I just got a haircut that I struggled with. I mean, I had to start fresh." The 36-year-old added, “I like it... It's good.”

Despite the buzz, American tennis star Frances Tiafoe, who had lost to Alcaraz in the US Open semifinal in 2022, felt the haircut was not a cut above.

"It's horrible. It's terrible. It's definitely terrible. That's my guy, though," Tiafoe said when asked about Alcaraz's haircut. "Funny, I looked and him, and I was like, 'I guess you're aerodynamic.'

"I don't know who told him to do that, but it's terrible. From a guy who gets haircuts week in, week out, who prides himself on good haircuts, it's horrendous," Tiafoe added. “But at the end of the day, it's Carlos, and that's my guy.”

Alcaraz, meanwhile, beat Opelka 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 to progress to the second round.