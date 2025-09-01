Brooklyn Beckham shares homemade strawberry jam recipe, netizens dub him ‘new Meghan Markle’

Is David Beckham’s elder son, Brooklyn Beckham, following in the footsteps of Meghan Markle? The 26-year-old recently took to Instagram to share a video of himself making strawberry jam. As the clip went viral, his fans were quick to compare him to the Duchess of Sussex. Brooklyn Beckham gets compared to Meghan Markle(Instagram/brooklynpeltzbeckham)

Brooklyn Beckham prepares strawberry jam

Captioned “Strawberry jam x,” the now-viral clip shows Brooklyn cleaning and cutting red strawberries. He then drops them into a pan and adds sugar and other ingredients to the mixture, which he then stirs with utmost dedication. Once done, he stores the jam in small jars and serves it with a slice of bread.

Also read: Brooklyn Beckham shares details of vow renewal with Nicola Peltz: ‘I’d do it every day'

Fans draw comparisons between Brooklyn Beckham and Meghan Markle

Observing Brooklyn’s culinary skills, fans were quickly reminded of Meghan Markle, whose fondness for strawberry jam is well known. Following the launch of her lifestyle brand, As Ever, the Duchess of Sussex made headlines after sending jam to 50 of her closest friends, per The Daily Mail.

“First Meghan, now you! What’s the obsession with strawberry jam? Anyone can make it,” one Instagram user commented on Brooklyn's video. Meanwhile, another said, “Megan Markle Mk11”.

One more fan dubbed Brooklyn the “New Meghan Markle,” while another decided to offer him their “grandma’s recipe,” advising the aspiring chef not to “chop” the strawberries the way he did.

