David Beckham and Victoria Beckham share steamy, PDA packed moments aboard yacht in Italy

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham cannot get enough of each other and are going stronger than ever before. TMZ recently got hold of a bunch of photos of the Beckhams from their latest trip to Europe. David and Victoria Beckham on vacation with family.(Instagram/victoriabeckham)

David and Victoria Beckham get intimate on yacht

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham were recently in Italy. The power couple was accompanied by their beloved children, Romeo, Harper, Cruz, and Cruz’s girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, according to the news outlet.

The Beckham family was spotted relaxing on their private yacht on the Amalfi Coast of Italy. In one of the photos shared by TMZ, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham were sharing a warm hug, and then he grabbed one of the latter's buttocks. The Spice Girls member appeared to hold a camera while the Inter Miami CF co-owner held his wife close to his chest.

In another photo, David Beckham, spotted in navy blue swimming trunks, appeared to be taking photos of his family on the yacht. Later, Beckham struck a pose for his beloved wife. While his tattoos glistened in the sun, Victoria Beckham, who sported a black outfit and sunglasses, attentively captured her shirtless husband.

The Beckhams lunch with Richard E. Grant

According to The Sun, the family later had lunch at Lo Scoglio, a restaurant on the Nerano coast in south-east Italy. The couple had their moments of affection and also locked lips. Oscar-nominated actor Richard E. Grant also ran into the couple at Lo Scoglio during their meal, according to the news outlet.

On July 4 this year, David and Victoria Beckham, widely referred to as Posh and Becks, celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.

FAQs

When did David Beckham and Victoria Beckham get married?

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham tied the knot on July 4, 1999.

How many children do David and Victoria Beckham have?

David and Victoria Beckham have three sons (Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz) and one daughter (Harper).

Who is Cruz Beckham’s girlfriend?

Cruz Beckham is currently dating singer Jackie Apostel.

Who did the Beckhams run into at Lo Scoglio?

The Beckhams ran into Oscar-nominated actor Richard E. Grant at Lo Scoglio.