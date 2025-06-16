Was David Beckham's Father's Day post an indirect attempt at reconciliation with Brooklyn Beckham?

David Beckham appears to be itching to put the big and blown-out-of-proportion family feud to an end with his first-born Brooklyn Beckham. The dad of four, 50, took to his Instagram handle to share a series of throwback photos, of his kids, his pregnant wife, and his own father. And featuring front and centre — despite the vitriol doing the rounds of the internet — is Brooklyn. David Beckham includes Brooklyn Beckham front and centre for Father's Day post, amid feud(Photos: Instagram/davidbeckham, brooklynpeltzbeckham)

The caption to David's post read, "My most important & favourite job in life is being a dad... I'm so proud of all of you and like daddy ( sorry boys ) tells you every single day I will always be here for you no matter what... Mummy thank you for doing the most important part and making me a father there is no greater gift in life than making me a dad... Happy Father's Day... I love you kiddies more than you could imagine.."

The caption concluded with David tagging all of his family, starting with wife Victoria Beckham, 51, moving on to Brooklyn, followed by the rest of the Beckham Jr lot — Cruz Beckham, Romeo Beckham and Harper Beckham.

Despite the heartfelt post and the incredibly nostalgic photos, Brooklyn, 26, left no comment. Victoria's Father's Day post, also following a similar template, albeit with a simpler caption — “Happy Father’s Day to the best daddy there is! You always lead with love and our four beautiful children are a reflection of that. We all love you so so much!!” — was also met with the same non-response.

To contextualise what appears to be a pretty extension of an olive branch from father to son, the eldest Beckham son and his wife, Nicola Peltz, have been weathering what appears to be a pretty public fallout between them and David-Victoria. The Beckhams being a particularly close-knit bunch, the first crack appeared when Nicola reportedly refused to wear a wedding gown designed by then-mum-in-law to-be Victoria, for her April 2022 nuptials with Brooklyn.

Though the couple have since on many a occasion (and high-profile at that) been spotted with David and Victoria, there has been a marked moving away on Brooklyn's part, from his family towards to Peltz clan. Off-late, things have been quite tense with the hot sauce connoisseur in no uncertain terms, siding with his wife — Instagram posts saying he will "always choose (her)" and flaunting new tattoos of a note she wrote to him prior to their wedding being the prime specimens.

Recently, reports also emerged which suggested that Victoria had reportedly hijacked the young couples first dance at their wedding, bringing the bride to tears — the kind of veiled animosity that appears pretty believable given the current state of affairs.

Not only were Brooklyn and Nicola not present at David's 50th birthday celebrations in May, but they also chose to skip acknowledging him being bestowed with knighthood as part of King Charles III's birthday honours list. Amidst all this, Cruz, Romeo and Harper seem to have completely sided with their parents.

Do you think this Father's Day olive branch has the potential to achieve a Beckham reunion?