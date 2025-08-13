The real reason behind Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz's early vow renewal — obviously Victoria Beckham is to blame!

It may have been a vow renewal ceremony on the astronomical Peltz estate in Westchester, New York, but for all practical purposes, it was a whole another second wedding for Brooklyn Beckham and wifey Nicola Peltz Beckham. The hot sauce connoisseur, 26, and the actor, 30, said all but I do to each other surrounded by family — of course only Nicola's. Victoria Beckham is the reason behind Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz renewing their wedding vows just 3 years into marriage — and not in a good way(Photos: Instagram, X)

If you've been living under a rock, footballing legend David Beckham, 50, and voice of fashion Victoria Beckham, 51, have been at very publicly voiced odds with their first-born Brooklyn, the sentiments definitely being stronger from Beckham Jr.'s side. A huge part of this, as per multiple media reports, has been Nicola and Victoria not getting along very well.

While Nicola initially tried to play the dutiful daughter-in-law marking her presence along side Brooklyn and the OG Beckhams for several high profile events, her appearances started waning as did her hubby's. Now while most thought the Victoria-Nicola undercurrent was fairly fresh, new reports brought to light how the mother of the groom had apparently hijacked the couple's first dance at the wedding, bringing the bride to tears.

And incidentally, this is supposedly the reason Brooklyn and Nicola essentially re-did their wedding (sans his parents) last weekend. Entertainment Tonight quoted a source as telling them, "Nicola was thrilled to marry Brooklyn, but because their wedding didn’t go the way she imagined due to family drama, their vow renewal was important". Not just this, the report also suggests that Nicola reportedly wanted to wear a Victoria Beckham design for the vow renewal (something she had apparently refused to do for the actual wedding) but was told: “the atelier said it wasn't possible.”, and so she went with her mother Claudia Heffner Peltz's wedding dress.

Brooklyn and Nicola first met in 2017 at Coachella, though at the time, both were in separate relationships. They reconnected at a Halloween party hosted by Leonardo DiCaprio and started dating soon after. They got engaged within a year, in 2020, eventually tying the knot on April 9, 2022.

And now, they have just renewed their commitment to each other, a mere 3 years into their marriage.

Which Beckham do you find yourself siding with in this very obvious family feud?