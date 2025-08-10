Brooklyn Beckham shares details of vow renewal with Nicola Peltz: ‘I’d do it every day'

Brooklyn Beckham, 26, is still glowing from his intimate vow renewal with wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, 30, held on August 2. Speaking at an event in Los Angeles on August 6, the Cloud23 hot sauce founder described the day as “beautiful” and “a really cute memory”. Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz renewed their wedding vows earlier this month.(X/@fridataime)

Brooklyn told People magazine he could renew his vows “every single day” with Nicola and added that finding the individual one would spend the rest of their life with “really shapes you as a person”. He said the vow renewal was fun, romantic and “just perfect”.

A celebration of love

According to People, the couple who tied the knot in April 2022 after they met in 2019, chose to mark the occasion with a personal, low-key ceremony rather than a grand event. While their lavish wedding was attended by both families, multiple reports confirmed Brooklyn’s parents David and Victoria remained absent from the renewal amid ongoing tensions.

Insiders have told People that both David and Victoria Beckham were “over” the ongoing disagreements which allegedly stemmed from differences in expectations and treatment. Despite the strained relationship, David and Victoria included Brooklyn in their Father’s Day tributes in June.

Life at Home: Dogs, wine, and cooking

As per US Weekly, Brooklyn described married life with Nicola as “never-ending play date”. Instead of glamorous night outs, the couple prefers quiet evenings at home with their four dogs and a glass of wine.

Brooklyn said they do not like to party or go out for dinner much. “When we are together, which is most of the time, we just enjoy each other’s company at home,” he said.

A self-described foodie, Brooklyn’s passion for hosting and cooking comes from his desire to prepare spaghetti bolognese with a bottle of red wine and some bay leaves. He even confesses to dropping the cork into the saucepot. “I don’t think it does anything, but I do it anyway,” he said.

From love to business: Cloud23 Hot Sauce

Brooklyn launched his gourmet hot sauce brand, Cloud23, last year, crediting Nicola as the inspiration behind it.

“She said, ‘We love food, why not do something with it?’” he remembered. They played with recipes at home, and late one night after “getting really drunk,” they finally landed on the Sweet Jalapeño variant, the People report stated.

The brand currently stands with two styles: Sweet Jalapeño and Hot Habanero, with clean, quality ingredients and chic packaging. Brooklyn often uses his hot sauce in events such as the Airbnb experience, where guests were made to sip spicy pickle martini while learning to make chimichurri.

