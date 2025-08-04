Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz renew vows amidst Beckham family rift: ‘A memory just for them’

The Beckham family drama is something we are all familiar with at this point; Nicola Peltz skipping the Victoria Beckham wedding dress, the couple being MIA from multiple Beckham family birthdays, and of course, the endless rumours of cold shoulders and awkward silences. But now, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are flipping the script with something unexpected: a vow renewal. Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

Just three years after tying the knot in an extravagant Palm Beach wedding, Brooklyn and Nicola said “I do” all over again on Saturday, August 2. According to People, the ceremony wasn’t just about rings and romance — it was a deeply personal event meant to “honour the love and commitment they’ve built together over the years, and create a memory that will stay with them forever,” said a source close to the couple.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's love story

If you're wondering when this love story began, Brooklyn, now 26 and founder of Cloud23, started dating Nicola in late 2019. They went Instagram official in January 2020, were engaged by that July, and walked down the aisle in April 2022 at Nicola’s family estate in Florida. It was a multi-day, star-studded affair with both families in attendance… but, as insiders later revealed, not without drama.

Earlier this year, Brooklyn marked their third wedding anniversary by sharing throwback photos on Instagram and a sweet note that read: “Happy 3 year anniversary, baby x I love you with all my heart x I’m so lucky I get to spend every day with you and wake up to your beautiful face every day you are my world x I love you so much, Nicola xxxxxxx.”

Now, with this vow renewal, Brooklyn and Nicola seem to be doubling down on their relationship, even as family dynamics remain… complicated.