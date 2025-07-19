Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz spotted enjoying vacation in St Tropez amid family ‘feud’: Report

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz were spotted holding hands as they walked around in Saint Tropez and enjoying boat trips during a vacation in the Mediterranean, Hello! magazine reported. Currently based in Stateside, the couple recently moved out of the country, avoiding a run-in with Brooklyn's younger brothers, Romeo and Cruz, amid the ongoing Beckham family “feud.” Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz(Instagram/ @nicolaannepeltzbeckham)

Brooklyn, Nicola's 'timely' escape

Brooklyn, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, is said to be in a "feud" with his siblings and parents. But on Friday, the couple, who tied the knot in 2022, was spotted in the French Riviera's St Tropez, according to People magazine.

The couple's vacation comes at a time when Romeo and Cruz, who are based in the UK, have recently arrived in Miami, Florida, per the outlet. It appeared that the siblings would not be having a reunion anytime soon. Nicola's family also lives in Miami.

Recently, the 30-year-old shared a photograph on Instagram Story, featuring her husband of three years on board a luxury yacht. He was seen holding a baby in his hands and smiling for the camera.

According to the New York Post, Brooklyn and Nicola enjoyed a yacht day with friends on Thursday, July 17. In several images, Brooklyn was seen shirtless as he leapt off the luxury vessel and enjoyed the day in the water.

During the outing, he was also seen walking the deck with a towel, trying out the jet ski in the ocean. As part of their vacation, Brooklyn and Nicola spent the full day aboard the vessel, taking part in multiple activities with friends.

The couple, who tied the knot in April 2022, are currently in the midst of a major feud with Brooklyn’s family, which includes his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, as well as younger siblings Cruz and Romeo.

According to Page Six, Brooklyn and his wife and his two brothers have all unfollowed each other on the social media platform. But they still continue to follow David and Victoria.

Meanwhile, Cruz and Romeo have also posted about their visit to Miami, where they paid a visit to their parents' $60 million pad on the North Bay Road. They even appeared at the Inter Miami CF stadium. David Beckham is the co-owner of the club.

FAQs:

1. Why did Brooklyn Beckham take Nicola Peltz's last name?

He took his wife's surname post-marriage because he reportedly wanted “to be different.”

2. What is the age difference between Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz?

Born in 1995, Nicola is four years older than Brooklyn, who was born in 1999.

3. What happened between Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham?

Multiple media reports suggest that their relationship appears strained amid the infamous Beckham family “feud.”