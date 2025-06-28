David Beckham hospitalised as wife Victoria shares post-surgery recovery pic: ‘Get well soon daddy’

Former English footballer David Beckham is on the mend after undergoing surgery to correct a long-standing wrist injury—just weeks after being named in King Charles III’s Birthday Honours list. The 50-year-old, now officially set to be knighted for his services to football and charity, was photographed in a hospital gown with his arm in a sling on Friday. Victoria Beckham shared David Beckham's photo after his surgery

The image, shared by his wife Victoria Beckham on her Instagram Stories, showed the Inter Miami CF co-owner smiling from a hospital bed despite the fresh surgery. “Get well soon daddy,” she wrote alongside a heart emoji.

David Beckham suffered an injury during a friendly match against South Africa in 2003

According to report in People magazine, David’s procedure was to finally address complications from a 2003 match injury, when he broke his wrist playing for England against South Africa. A dissolvable screw inserted during earlier treatment reportedly failed to dissolve properly over time, causing discomfort that worsened in recent months.

Victoria later shared another photo, this time of David at home, holding a handmade beaded bracelet reading “Get well soon”—a likely gift from one of their four children, adding a sweet family touch to the recovery.

This brief hospital stay comes during an otherwise celebratory chapter in David’s life. Earlier this month, it was officially announced that he would receive a knighthood, with the football icon set to become Sir David Beckham. The honour, long speculated, was met with overwhelming joy by David and his family. He reportedly took his mother Sandra out for lunch after the announcement, where she got emotional over the recognition.

On the professional front, David continues to juggle his business empire, including the soaring popularity of his Major League Soccer club, Inter Miami. The team—boosted by the global spotlight surrounding Lionel Messi—is preparing for its new $1 billion stadium, Miami Freedom Park, expected to open in time for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Despite whispers of past family tensions—especially involving their son Brooklyn and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz—the Beckhams appear united, with recent Father’s Day posts including heartfelt tributes from all of their children.