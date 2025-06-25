Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are madly, truly and deeply in love with each other. They're letting you know, just in case you missed the brief. The hot sauce connosieur, 26, and the actor, 30, took to their social media handles to share their 'engagement day' tributes for one another, marking 5 years since the day they said yes to marriage (mind you, NOT their literal wedding). Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz share 'engagement day' tributes for each other amid Beckham family drama(Photos: Instagram, X)

While Brooklyn's post read, "It’s been 5 years since I asked this beautiful woman to marry me xx best decision ever x I love you so much ❤️", Nicola's expressed, "5 years ago we got engaged 🥹🤍 i love living life with you baby - i loveee you so muchhh".

This comes amid the worsening Beckham family feud.

To catch you up on the drama, the eldest Brooklyn son has in a no-questions-asked gesture (which just keeps reinforcing itself repeatedly) sided with wife Nicola, as the duo weather what appears to be a pretty public fall out between them and the former's parents, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham. Issues reportedly arose first when Nicola refused to be a Victoria Beckham bride — this was worsened by mum-in-law reportedly hijacking the couple's first dance during their 2022 nuptials, bringing the bride to tears.

Though the clan has made several public appearances since, it has come to a complete halt with Brooklyn and Nicola neither attending David's 50th birthday celebrations nor acknowledging his recently bestowed knighthood.

Now for the internet at least, there's nothing much 'aww-dorabe' about it. It's just more fodder to call the couple out on their stance against the OG Beckham clan. Comments expressing the sentiment read: "Why do much gush ? You’re very happy leave ii there", "He’s not only yours. Keeping him away from them isn’t fair.", "It’s a shame you allowed it to come between you’re parents and siblings. Really sad", "Someone who truly loves you wouldn't make you choose between them and your family" and "so your wife can still see her parents and friends but you cant? what kind of man and son are you ?" to quote a few.

And the overall general scrutiny of the couple also wasn't lost on the internet, with takes like "Why does she always look like she's more into herself than you?" and "Another picture of him kissing her while she was busy checking herself out😂" also filling up the comment section.

Brooklyn and Nicola first met in 2017 at Coachella, though at the time, both were in separate relationships. They reconnected at a Halloween party hosted by Leonardo DiCaprio and started dating soon after. They got engaged within a year, in 2020, eventually tying the knot on April 9, 2022.

So, which Beckham are you siding with on this?