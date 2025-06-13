Brooklyn Beckham flaunts new Nicola Peltz tattoo amid worsening family feud

If it wasn't already obvious, Brooklyn Beckham is first his wife Nicola Peltz's husband, and then, his parents, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's son. Amid the ongoing family feud, which only seems to be worsening with every passing day, Brooklyn already made it clear that he was on Nicola's side, with a public declaration of love. Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz put up a united front(Photos: Instagram/brooklynpeltzbeckham)

Well, Beckham junior, 26, has gone and done it again. And this one, is as permanent as it gets. He recently put up a picture on his socials, featuring just his back, flaunting a new tattoo. It was a paragraph, tattooed just under the nape of his neck. The words? They're right out of a little note Nicola, 30, penned for Brooklyn before their April 2022 nuptials.

The tattoo reads: "My forever boy. Read this anytime you feel anxious. I want you to know how deeply loved you are. You have the kindest heart I've ever met and hope I never go a day without your love. I think you are so incredible. Just know we can get through it all together if you breathe slow and trust. I love you beyond. Love always, your future wifey".

This comes shortly after Brooklyn cryptically shared a video to his Instagram, of him and Nicola riding a Ducati, with the caption: "My whole world x I will love you forever x I always choose you baby x you’re the most amazing person i know xx me and you forever baby❤️❤️". This was right in the middle of the very obvious crack the Beckham bunch have been maneuvering, aggravated (or incited) by the fact that there are obvious tensions between Victoria and Nicola.

A recent anecdote which has been doing the rounds of the internet is how Victoria reportedly hijacked her son and his wife's first dance at their wedding. Now while things haven't always been this dire — Nicola has marked her presence at several public Beckham family outings, both personal and professional — the fact that she and hubby were missing from David's 50th birthday celebrations in May, was more than telling of the situation at hand.

So which Beckham are you siding with as the drama unfolds?