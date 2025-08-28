Prince Harry missing from Meghan Markle’s cooking show as Season 2 premieres on Netflix

The second season of Meghan Markle’s Netflix show With Love, Meghan has officially premiered, but fans quickly noticed one big change - Prince Harry is missing from the series. Prince Harry missing from Meghan's Netlfix show.(AP)

According to The Mirror, in the first season, the Duke of Sussex appeared briefly in the final episode. He joined Meghan during a garden brunch with her mother, Doria, and close friends, even giving the camera an awkward wave. Many viewers expected him to make another cameo this time, but Harry is nowhere to be seen in the latest season.

Prince Harry's absence on With Love, Meghan Season 2

Instead, Harry is only mentioned in stories and shown in photographs. For example, in one episode, Meghan shares with Queer Eye star Tan France how Harry confessed his love for her during their third date in Botswana. Later, while packing for a trip, she shows a navy baseball cap that says “PH 40,” which she had made for Harry and his friends to celebrate his 40th birthday.

Although Prince Harry and their children, Archie and Lilibet, do not appear on screen, Meghan shares a personal family detail. Meghan reveals that her children want a cat.

Also read: Prince Harry and William's relationship hits new low amid ongoing Royal family feud; ‘Apologies need to come from…’

Celebrity guests and lifestyle focus

This season's main focus is on Meghan's signature themes- cooking, hosting, and lifestyle tips. Celebrity guests include model Chrissy Teigen, Queer Eye's Tan France, Podcaster Jay Shetty and his wife Radhi Devlukia, and famous chefs Clare Smyth, José Andrés, Christina Tosi, and David Chang.

Different career paths for the couple

The absence of Prince Harry comes at a time when the couple is focusing on separate projects. Meghan has been building her brand, As Ever, and working on television projects, while Harry is concentrating on charity and philanthropic efforts.

The show’s release also follows the couple’s new scaled-down deal with Netflix, a contrast to the $100 million contract they signed five years ago.

FAQs:

Q1. Is Prince Harry in the new season of With Love, Meghan?

No, Prince Harry does not appear in season two. He is only mentioned in Meghan’s stories and seen in a few photos.

Q2. Who are the celebrity guests in the new season?

Guests include Chrissy Teigen, Tan France, Jay Shetty, Radhi Devlukia, and chefs Clare Smyth, José Andrés, Christina Tosi, and David Chang.

Q3. What is Meghan Markle’s Netflix show about?

With Love, Meghan focuses on lifestyle, cooking, and hosting tips, with Meghan inviting celebrity guests and friends to share food, stories, and conversations.