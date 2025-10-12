Walmart, banks, mails delivery and more: See what's open and closed on Columbus Day 2025

Columbus Day falls on the second Monday of October annually, and this year it will be marked on October 13. A federal holiday, it is also celebrated as Indigenous Peoples’ Day in some areas. While the holiday will see increased business for some outlets, government offices will stay closed. Columbus Day: Will mail services be open? Full list of what's open and what's closed on federal holiday. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo(REUTERS)

This would also affect some services provided by the state and federal government. Let’s take a look at which services will be functional and which will remain closed on Columbus Day this year.

Post offices and mail delivery services

As per WCNC.com, all United States Post Offices will remain closed on October 13. However, UPS and FedEx will keep their outlets open. So, your mail delivery may be affected, but there will be other options.

Banks

Most banks will be closed on the upcoming holiday, especially since the Federal Reserve will be shut. WCNC reports that some banks, like Chase Bank, will keep their branches open, but without the option to process online transactions.

However, online banking will be functional, as will be ATMs across the country.

Stock Markets

The stock market will be open on Monday, according to the Courier Journal. This means that the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ will function. However, the bond market will be closed.

Walmart, Target and more

Most supermarkets will remain open on Columbus Day. This includes outlets of major brands like Target, Walmart, CVS, and others.

Garbage pick-up

Whether garbage pick-up is available or not depends on the area you live in, as per NBC Chicago. Check with the local garbage service providers to know if the service will be available on Monday.

Controversy over Columbus Day

Instituted in 1892, Columbus Day is celebrated in memory of Christopher Columbus and his historic voyages to the Americas. However, as NBC Chicago mentions, post the revelations about Columbus’ cruel treatment of the native populations he encountered, the day has drawn a backlash.

Courier Journal reports that 221 cities have chosen to rename Columbus Day as Indigenous Peoples’ Day. During his presidency, Joe Biden issued an official proclamation declaring Indigenous Peoples’ Day a federal holiday. However, President Donald Trump has talked about reviving Columbus Day and issued an official proclamation calling the 15th-century explorer “the original American hero.”

