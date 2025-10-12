Is Donald Trump still chasing a dream? POTUS reacts to Kai Trump's stunning TV-style question

US President Donald Trump disclosed his ultimate dream during a relaxing round of golf with his granddaughter, Kai. President Trump revealed his dream of being a great leader during a golf outing with granddaughter Kai, who is debuting a YouTube series.(X@kaitrump)

As part of his granddaughter's new YouTube series, 1 on 1 with Kai, Trump, who is renowned for his love of golf, played nine holes with Kai. Kai asked Trump if he had any dreams left to pursue throughout the game.

“You're asking questions like I'm on TV! You become president, that's a dream. But now you want to be a great president,” Trump responded.

“You're doing a pretty good job,” she told her grandfather.

Kai Trump, the US President's eldest granddaughter, is the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa Trump.

Kai opens up about bond with Trump

Taking to X, Kai shared pictures from the golf session. “I had an amazing time filming with my Grandpa to kick off my new series called 1 on 1 with Kai. In the video, everyone gets to see the bond we have, especially on the golf course. This is my favorite video I have filmed so far and holds a lot of meaning to me. I hope you enjoy this very special video,” she wrote.

Reacting to her post, several Trump supporters showered the duo with love, with one saying: “Not a big Golf fan, but I enjoyed watching this video! It's a blessing to get to spend time with a Grandparent like this. Kia will remember moments like this the rest of her life! This is living!”

“Love to see the special relationship you have with your Grandpa! You will cherish these memories forever! Grandpas are the best! 😇,” another stated.

Also Read: Melania Trump's shocking admission on relationship dynamics with Donald, 'It's over'

Kai Trump and her equation with family

Kai, who is very close to her grandfather, gave him an introduction in the video by reflecting back on the time they enjoyed together over the years. She called him a well-known politician or businessman. “But to me, he's just my grandpa. We've been playing golf together for years,” she said. “It's something he's always loved, and it's become a way for us to spend time together. Over the years, I've learned a lot from being on the course with him not just about golf, but about life.”

Kai, an established personality on the internet and a passionate golfer, frequently posts pictures of her family and her golf outings with her granddad.

She garnered attention after sharing family videos and pictures online, one of which showed her playing golf with her sister Chloe and President Trump.

Kai was the first member of the Trump generation to enter the political limelight when he spoke at the Republican National "To me, he's just a normal grandpa... He gives us candy and soda when our parents aren't looking," she said in her address, describing her grandfather as her "inspiration" and highlighting his more intimate side.