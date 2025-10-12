Sergio Gor becomes Ambassador to India as Trump reshuffles admin – who will head White House personnel office?

President Donald Trump has confirmed that Dan Scavino will now be heading the White House Presidential Personnel Office, replacing Sergio Gor. Gor will now become Ambassador to India. Sergio Gor becomes Ambassador to India as Trump reshuffles admin (PTI Photo/Salman Ali)(PTI10_11_2025_000437B)(PTI)

Trump wrote in a post on X, “I am pleased to announce that the great Dan Scavino, in addition to remaining Deputy Chief of Staff of the Trump Administration, will head the White House Presidential Personnel Office, replacing Sergio Gor, who did a wonderful job in that position, and will now become the Ambassador to India. Dan will be responsible for the selection and appointment of almost all positions in government, a very big and important position. Congratulations Dan, you will do a fantastic job!!! President DJT”.

Gor was confirmed by the Senate as the next US Ambassador to India. He is currently on a six-day India visit.

Gor on Saturday, October 11, held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on various topics. He said President Trump considers PM Modi a great friend.

“I had an incredible meeting with Prime Minister Modi. We discussed bilateral issues, including defence, trade and technology. We also discussed the importance of critical minerals,” said Gor.

What does the Presidential Personnel Office do?

The Presidential Personnel Office is responsible for overseeing the selection process for presidential appointments. It also works on recruiting candidates to serve the president in departments and agencies throughout the Executive Branch.

According to the White House, “Presidential Personnel staff present candidates to the Senate for confirmation after they have been approved by the President and have gone through Personnel’s selection and clearance process. Interns in Presidential Personnel will help staff review candidates, communicate with departments and agencies on personnel matters, and help ensure that the personnel priorities of the Administration are being addressed.”