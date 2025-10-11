'Trump considers Modi personal friend': US ambassador-designate Sergio Gor after meeting PM

He also gifted the prime minister a framed photo of him and President Donald Trump at the White House, with the latter's message and signature on it. “Mr Prime Minister, you are great,” read Trump's characteristically straightforward message.
Gor is in India with deputy secretary for management and resources Michael J Rigas for a six-day visit to meet senior Indian functionaries.
Prime Minister Modi also wrote about his meeting with Gor on X and said that he is confident that the US Ambassador-designate's tenure will further strengthen the India–US partnership.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the trip by Gor, who is expected to present his credentials and formally take over as the ambassador only in January, is being seen as part of efforts by the US administration to restore the bilateral relationship to an even keel.
“India is one of the most important relationships America has in the world and a strategic partner whose trajectory will shape the region and beyond,” Gor had said at his confirmation hearing in the US Senate last month.