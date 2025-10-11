'Trump considers Modi personal friend': US ambassador-designate Sergio Gor after meeting PM

Gor is in India with deputy secretary for management and resources Michael J Rigas for a six-day visit to meet senior Indian functionaries.

He also gifted the prime minister a framed photo of him and President Donald Trump at the White House, with the latter's message and signature on it. “Mr Prime Minister, you are great,” read Trump's characteristically straightforward message.

Gor, a member of President Donald Trump’s inner circle, made the remarks after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor on Saturday said that President Donald Trump considers Prime Minister Narendra Modi “a great and personal friend”.

Prime Minister Modi also wrote about his meeting with Gor on X and said that he is confident that the US Ambassador-designate's tenure will further strengthen the India–US partnership.

“Glad to receive Mr. Sergio Gor, Ambassador-designate of the US to India. I’m confident that his tenure will further strengthen the India–US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership,” Modi said.

On his part, Gor said that he had an “incredible meeting” with Prime Minister Modi and added that the two discussed bilateral issues, including defence, trade and technology.

Besides Modi, Gor also met external affairs minister S Jaishankar and foreign secretary Vikram Misri for discussions centred on the bilateral strategic partnership and shared priorities.

As reported by Hindustan Times, the trip by Gor, who is expected to present his credentials and formally take over as the ambassador only in January, is being seen as part of efforts by the US administration to restore the bilateral relationship to an even keel.

“India is one of the most important relationships America has in the world and a strategic partner whose trajectory will shape the region and beyond,” Gor had said at his confirmation hearing in the US Senate last month.