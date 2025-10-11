‘Mr Prime Minister, you are…’: Trump's message to Modi, signed on photo | Tracing their equation amid tariff tiff

When US ambassador-designate Sergio Gor met PM Narendra Modi on Saturday, October 11, he carried with him a framed combo of photos of PM Modi and President Donald Trump, with the latter's message and signatures on it. The framed photo that Sergio Gor presented to PM Narendra Modi with President Donald Trump and his message also in it, on Saturday, October 11. (X/@narendramodi)

“Mr Prime Minister, you are great,” read Trump's characteristically straightforward message, apparently handwritten with a mega marker pen that Trump often uses.

Sergio Gor, part of Trump's inner circle, also mentioned later how the US President considers Modi “a great personal friend” — continuing with the most recent bout of bonhomie between the leaders of the world's biggest economy and the largest democracy, respectively.

The two men have kept up what's described as a personal equation while the two countries are at a two-decade ebb in their relations following imposition of massive trade tariffs by Trump on India.

Modi recently spoke to Trump to personally praise his peace plan for Gaza — for now pausing the Israel action in occupied Palestinian territories — after posting messages of appreciation across social media platforms in multiple languages earlier this month.

But Trump has remained apparently acerbic and seemingly cozy, changing week by week almost. Last month, he called and spoke to Modi when he turned 75, after which the PM said “thank you, my friend” on X, adding: “Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights.”

The same month, at the biggest global stage of diplomacy, at the United Nations General Assembly, Trump called India and China the “primary funders” of Russia's war in Ukraine. This was in keeping with the aggressive line the US has taken on the tariffs, saying half of the 50% levy is for India's purchase of oil from Russia.

Just days before that, Modi reacted on X to Trump's comments saying Modi is “great” and “a friend”.

PM Modi wrote on X: “Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump’s sentiments and positive assessment of our ties."

Trade deal talks, which were halted amid angry comments by Trump's commerce secretary Howard Lutnick and adviser Peter Navarro, resumed after this social media bonhomie. Trump's birthday call to Modi came just after that.

That was the positive of that month. But at the beginning of September, Trump had burst out after Modi's meetings with Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping in Tianjin during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. He said, “We’ve lost India and Russia to China." This was his reaction to the camaraderie between Modi, Putin and Xi, wherein Putin had called Modi a “dear friend” and Xi's slamming of the US as a “bully".

Modi had traveled to China in a major diplomatic reset after tariffs on India first went to a flat 25% in early August, and then doubled to 50% by the end of that month as Trump's secretaries and advisers blasted Delhi for buying Russian oil and weapons.