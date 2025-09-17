PM Shri Narendra Modi : An Inspiration for Nation-Building with Swadeshi Vision

"Parishram me jo tapa hai, usne hi to itihaas racha hai, Jisne fauladi chattano ko toda hai, usne hi samay ko moda hai Samay ko mod dene ka bhi yahi samay hai, sahi samay hai."

These inspiring words manifest the spirit of our guide, mentor, and visionary of nation-building, the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. On his birthday, I extend my heartfelt wishes to him.

It is our great fortune that the Prime Minister is visiting Madhya Pradesh on this auspicious day. His visit will bring a precious boon for the state. He will lay foundation stone of the country’s first “PM MITRA Park” in Bhaisola village of Dhar district. He will also launch the ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Evam Poshan Abhiyan' and the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ fortnight. On behalf of 8.5 crore people of Madhya Pradesh, I extend a warm welcome to Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

The life of Prime Minister is a journey of commitment, determination and inspirational resolve for public service. He began his public life with the commitment to serve the Nation and society inspired by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. As Prime Minister this journey continues. For him, the Nation always comes first.

Today India figures in the list of pioneering nations of the world. This is attributed to decisions taken in the interest of the Nation and Nation-Building and leadership capability. Every decision he takes strengthens the foundation of the country. His historic move to repeal Article 370 in Kashmir, and his initiative in consecrating Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya after the Supreme Court’s verdict is simply phenomenal.

By promoting “One Nation, One Identity”, he has destroyed divisive forces and established a sense of unity in society. His visionary leadership is continually driving India towards becoming self-reliant, secure, prosperous, and culturally proud. Under his guidance, India has achieved many milestones in public welfare, economic resilience, cultural resurgence and national security.

Soon after taking office, he launched the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India Mission) to ensure a healthier life for citizens. Leading by example, he picked up the broom himself in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan, igniting a nationwide cleanliness movement. Madhya Pradesh responded with enthusiasm, and cities like Indore emerged as national leaders in cleanliness — with Indore winning first place for cleanliness 8 times in a row. To provide access to modern healthcare, he launched the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, which has benefitted over 40 crore citizens ensuring them free medical services. To instill pride in our cultural heritage, he gave the slogan: "Development with Heritage". Balancing tradition with modernity, he has fostered self-reliance and patriotism in the people.

I feel proud to state that under Shri Modi’s leadership, India’s economy has reached new heights. When he assumed office, India ranked 11th globally; and in just 11 years, we have achieved the 4th position, now advancing towards becoming the 3rd largest economy.

India has made remarkable strides in oil imports, trade, defense production, and technological innovation. As a defense exporter, India has demonstrated its military capability. In space technology, India stunned the world by successfully landing near the Moon’s South Pole, proving its scientific excellence.

One of Modi Ji’s defining traits is his commitment to delivering promises. For instance, after announcing GST reforms from the Red Fort on Independence Day, he implemented them within a month. This move simplified the tax system, reduced inflation, and accelerated inclusive growth. His economic policies have created new opportunities in investment, production, and employment. These policies have not only benefited the common man but also enhanced India’s global position. When the U.S. tried to pressurize India with high tariffs, Modi Ji’s strategic diplomacy forced it to retreat. His ability to establish new trade routes with Russia and China and implement reforms like GST shows his decisive and ablest leadership.

The Prime Minister envisions a self-reliant youth playing a leading role in nation-building. He launched the “PM Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana” to provide jobs to over 3.5 crore youth. Under his leadership, initiatives in skill development, entrepreneurship, startups, innovation, and global competition have created a nurturing ecosystem for the youth. Through the MUDRA Yojana, financial support has been extended to 52.5 crore small entrepreneurs boosting their ventures. He firmly believes that the participation of women is crucial in building families, societies, and nations. Several schemes have been launched for women’s welfare, safety, and economic independence. The Ujjwala Yojana has provided smoke-free kitchens to over 10.33 crore women, improving health and dignity. Through the PM Awas Yojana, over 4 crore people gained property ownership. By implementing women’s reservation, he promoted political participation.

The Lakhpati Didi Abhiyan is economically empowering 3 crore women. Over the past decade, 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty. His welfare schemes have reached every corner of society. Through the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, over 81 crore needy citizens received free foodgrain. Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, over 12 crore toilets have been built, improving sanitation and health. The Jal Jeevan Mission has ensured tap water in over 15 crore households.

With his popular radio programme “Mann Ki Baat”, he connected deeply with every Indian, understanding and addressing their concerns. National security has remained his highest priority. From border protection to combating terrorism, and strengthening India’s global position, he has taken decisive steps. Through operations like “Operation Sindoor”, India displayed its military prowess to the world. Under his leadership, the Indian Armed Forces have been modernized with advanced weaponry.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's leadership is a symbol of service, sacrifice, discipline, self-reliance, and patriotism. His initiatives have provided relief to the common man, ensured health security, guided economic development, and rekindled cultural pride. Under his leadership, India has journeyed from struggles to solutions, from crisis to opportunities and from limited resources to global recognition.

On this special day, let us resolve to follow his ideals, work in the interest of the nation, and contribute to building a Developed India. He has called upon us to embrace the spirit of service and Swadeshi. I firmly believe that the “PM MITRA Park” being set up in the cotton-producing region of our state will significantly contribute to realizing his vision of Swadeshi.

We are truly blessed by this gift. Once again, I extend heartfelt birthday wishes to the visionary Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, who believes in Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas, and Sabka Kalyan*.

(The author is the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh)