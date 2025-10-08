'Indiscriminate tariffs' hurt ties: In letter, US lawmakers push Trump to act on India

A group of United States Congress members wrote to President Donald Trump on Wednesday, urging immediate action to reset and repair the country’s ties with India an appeal that comes in the wake of recent tariff measures that, according to the lawmakers, have strained relations with the world's largest democracy. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Feb(AP FILE PHOTO)

In their joint letter addressed to President Trump, the lawmakers stated that "recent actions by your administration have strained relations with the world's largest democracy, creating negative consequences for both countries," and called for prompt steps to restore balance in the bilateral relationship.

The letter referenced tariff increases from late August 2025, imposed under Donald Trump’s leadership and sweeping measures to ‘Make America Great Again’.

Donald Trump in August imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods in two batches – he announced a 25 per cent “reciprocal” tariff first and a penalty of additional 25 per cent for India's Russian oil purchases.

"These punitive measures have hurt Indian manufacturers while simultaneously raising prices for American consumers and damaging the intricate supply chains that American companies depend on," the lawmakers wrote in the letter accessed by HT.

The letter added that US's trading partnership with India is “exceptionally important, supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs in both countries".

“American manufacturers depend on India for ey inputs in sectors from semiconductors to heath care, energy and more. American firms intesting in India also gain access to one of the fastest-growing consumer markets in the world, while Indian compames hate invested billions of dollars here in America, helping to create new jobs and opportunities in the communities we represent,” the letter read.

This indiscriminate tariff escalation jeopardizes these ties, the US lawmakers wrote in the letter, adding that it is raising costs for American families, undermining the ability of American companies to compete globally, and undercutting ground-breaking innovation and cooperation.

The letter was reportedly signed by Representatives Deborah K Ross, Ro Khanna, Brad Sherman, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Pramila Jayapal, Frank Pallone Jr., and several others representing districts with large Indian-American populations.