American woman compares cost of eating out in India vs US: 'Price difference is outrageous'

An American woman residing in Delhi has shared a video explaining one of the things she appreciates most about living in India - the affordability of dining out. Her post has garnered significant attention online, with many agreeing with her comparison of the cost of living between India and the United States. Fischer explained that a similar meal in the US would cost around $100.(Instagram/@kristenfischer3)

The woman, identified as Kristen Fischer, has been living in Delhi with her family for several years. In the video, she shared snippets from a recent family outing, along with a caption that highlighted the stark difference in restaurant prices between the two countries.

“This would be unheard of in America. One thing I love about living in India is that we get to go out to eat at restaurants much more often than we ever could in the USA. Our family of 6 can go out and order 3 starters, 3 entrees, and dessert all for less than the equivalent of 10 US dollars,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

Fischer went on to explain that a similar meal in the US would cost around $100 (approximately ₹8,800). “The price difference is completely outrageous,” she wrote, before criticising America’s tipping culture, calling it “completely out of hand.”

In the video, Fischer shared short clips from her recent family outing. The on-screen text read, “One thing I love about living in India is that we can go out to a nice restaurant, get amazing food with our family of six and have dessert, all for less than $10.”

How did social media react?

The post quickly caught the internet’s attention, with many users agreeing with her take.

“You're absolutely right! Eating in restaurants is definitely cheaper in India! And tipping is not necessary either! The best thing is the variety of food on the menu!! The choice is much more like North Indian, South Indian, Indo-Chinese, etc & every food has its own special flavor & level of spice!” one user wrote.

“So true I miss food. I keep telling my husband same thing. Plus if you dont wanna go out you have swiggy, zomato,” commented another.

“This is true even in 2025 in all metro cities in India,” said a third user. “And on top of paying $100, the taste and service often are not that great either. In contrast, in India, both fancy and simple dining places usually serve really good food, thanks to the tremendous competition,” shared one user.