China and India primary funders of Russia's war in Ukraine: Trump's big charge in UN speech

China and India are the “primary funders” of the ongoing Russia's conflict in Ukraine by continuing to purchase Russian oil, US President Donald Trump said while speaking at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday. U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the 80th United Nations General Assembly, in New York City, New York, U.S., September 23, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon(REUTERS)

“China and India are the primary funders of the ongoing war by continuing to purchase Russian oil,” Trump said in his address even as he reiterated his “seven wars in seven months” claim.

Trump said that the Ukraine war would not have started if he was President during that time.

The remarks from the US President, first at a UN stage, comes weeks after his administration imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on New Delhi for its purchases of Russian oil, raising the tariffs to 50 per cent, among the highest in the world.

What Trump said on Russian oil purchase?

While speaking on the war in Ukraine, Trump said that the war, which should have been stopped in few days, went for over three years because of poor leadership.

“Of the seven wars that I stopped, I thought that it would be the easiest because of my relationship with President Putin, which has always been a good one,” Trump said, adding, “It should have taken a matter of days, certainly less than a week. But they have been fighting for three and a half years.”

The US President then blamed China and India for its purchase of Russian oil even as he attacked NATO countries for buying Russian energy products.

“The only question now is how many more lives would be needlessly lost on both sides. China and India are the primary funders of the ongoing war by continuing to purchase Russian oil,” he said, adding that “even NATO countries have not cut off Russian energy products.”

He also threatened another round of tariffs to stop the “bloodshed very quickly”.

“To end the war, the US is fully prepared to impose a very strong round of powerful tariffs which would stop the bloodshed very quickly,” he added.