UN General Assembly 2025 LIVE updates: Trump to deliver first UN speech since return to office
UN General Assembly 2025 LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump will address the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, marking his first speech at the world body since returning to office. In his second term as president, Trump has already moved quickly to diminish US support for the world body. On his first day, he issued an executive order withdrawing the US from the World Health Organization. That was followed by his move to end US participation in the UN Human Rights Council and ordering a review of the country's membership in hundreds of intergovernmental organisations....Read More
"The president will also touch upon how globalist institutions have significantly decayed the world order, and he will articulate his straightforward and constructive vision for the world," she told reporters in Washington.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the president would call for it to act on various crises instead of just debating them.
“I think what the president’s going to do is challenge the U.N. to find its meaning and its purpose and its utility as an organization because it it doesn’t seem to be doing the job,” Rubio said in an interview on “Fox and Friends.”
More on the United Nations General Assembly:
- World leaders are in New York this week for the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, where the wars in Gaza and Ukraine are expected to dominate discussions.
- The session opened on September 9, with the high-level general debate kicking off Tuesday at UN headquarters in Manhattan.
- By tradition, Brazil delivers the first address at the debate, followed by the United States as the host nation.
UN General Assembly 2025 LIVE updates: As per Trump's schedule, he will deliver remarks to the United Nations General Assembly at 9.50 am ET (local time).
He will then take part in a series of bilateral meetings with world leaders across the late morning and early afternoon. In the evening at 7.20pm, Trump will attend and give an address at a UN reception before returning to the White House.
