Trump shares his ‘favourite word in the dictionary’, carries meaning for India

US President Donald Trump said he loves “tariffs” and it is the “most beautiful” and his favourite word in the English dictionary, on Tuesday, September 30. American tariffs or import duties have been a subject of much wrangling internationally, and ongoing tension between the US and India as they struggle to strike a trade deal. US President Donald Trump addresses senior military officers gathered at the Marine Corps base in Quantico, Virginia, on September 30, 2025. (Jim Watson/AFP)

India, besides Brazil, has been amongst the highest-tariffed countries by the US, at 50% since August. Half of that is “penalty” for buying Russian oil, Trump has said. Even at the UN recently, he called India and China the primary funders of Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.

“Other countries were taking advantage of us for years and years. Now we're treating them fairly,” he said in his speech at a gathering of top US military generals and others at the Marine Corps Base Quantico in Arizona.

Trump said tariffs are “making us very rich” as he claimed trillions are coming into America ever since he went big on tariffs about two months ago.

He also expressed confidence that the Supreme Court won't rule against the tariffs. A lower court had held that Trump did not have the required powers — only the US Congress did — to impose tariffs through executive orders. That court deferred the implementation of its strike-down decision, and the Trump administration is now in appeal at the SC. Mentioning the case, Trump justified the tariffs: “This is what other nations have done to us."

While the tariffs kicked in by August-end, heated statements by US officials — including Trump and his secretaries such as Howard Lutnick or advisers such as Peter Navarro — meant talks were stalled.

There was a thaw recently between Trump and his stated “good friend”, PM Narendra Modi, that led to resumption of the negotiations. But the US sticks to “no Russian oil” as a condition. India has said that's its own decision, also arguing that the US had encouraged it to buy from Russia even after the war to keep global prices low.

But commerce secretary Lutnick effectively added “open access of markets” as another condition for a trade deal even as India insists on a red line on allowing American goods to compete with its domestic farming and dairy goods.

The latest round of talks, which began in April, was held only last week, but a breakthrough is awaited even when both sides at one point said a deal would be done by September.

On the rhetoric of favourite words, though, Trump did tweak his position a bit later in his Tuesday speech. He said the media — or “fake news” as he calls them — asked him “what about words like ‘love’, ‘god’, ‘religion’, 'family?”

“I got killed! So I changed it; now it's my fifth favourite word,” he said, but adding more praise for tariffs, “But it is… when you look at it, we've taken in trillions of dollars… We're rich again. When we finish this out, there'll never be any wealth like what we have.”