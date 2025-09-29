‘Operation Sindoor on games field’: PM Modi congratulates Team India on Asia Cup victory

Reacting to Team India's victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X, “#OperationSindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same – India wins! Congrats to our cricketers.” PM Narendra Modi congratulates Team India on Asia Cup win against Pakistan(Bloomberg)

The comments came as India clinched the 2025 Asia Cup title with a five-wicket victory over Pakistan in a dramatic final. The contest swung back and forth before the lower middle order produced a decisive effort to guide the team home in a memorable finish.

Cricket lovers across the country broke into celebrations after India defeated Pakistan in the Asia Cup final on Sunday.

The final, played under high tension amid off-field events in the lead-up, saw Suryakumar Yadav’s men rise to the occasion.