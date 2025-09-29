Search
Mon, Sept 29, 2025
‘Operation Sindoor on games field’: PM Modi congratulates Team India on Asia Cup victory

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 29, 2025 01:01 am IST

Narendra Modi posted on X, "#OperationSindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same – India wins!"

Reacting to Team India's victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X, “#OperationSindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same – India wins! Congrats to our cricketers.”

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Team India on Asia Cup win against Pakistan(Bloomberg)
PM Narendra Modi congratulates Team India on Asia Cup win against Pakistan(Bloomberg)

The comments came as India clinched the 2025 Asia Cup title with a five-wicket victory over Pakistan in a dramatic final. The contest swung back and forth before the lower middle order produced a decisive effort to guide the team home in a memorable finish.

Cricket lovers across the country broke into celebrations after India defeated Pakistan in the Asia Cup final on Sunday.

The final, played under high tension amid off-field events in the lead-up, saw Suryakumar Yadav’s men rise to the occasion.

News / India News / ‘Operation Sindoor on games field’: PM Modi congratulates Team India on Asia Cup victory
