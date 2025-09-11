Despite Trump-Modi thaw, US secy Lutnick repeats Russian oil caveat to India trade deal

US will sort out trade with India, US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick says in interview
There's been a visible thaw in US-India relations this week, but top American official Howard Lutnick took his usual combative tone on Thursday when asked about the current high tariffs and a possible trade deal. The US commernce secretary pointedly repeated the condition for India to stop buying Russian oil.
It was during a CNBC interview that he was asked what trade issue he was most focused on. Lutnick mentioned India and said: “Well, we're going to sort out India… once they stop buying Russian oil,” Reuters reported.
Lutnick's comments come in the same vein as his remarks a week ago, that India — facing massive 50% tariffs on its exports to the US — will soon give in to US pressure. “In a month or two months, I think, India is going to be at the table, and they're going to say they're sorry, and they're going to try to make a deal with Donald Trump,” Lutnick told Bloomberg in an interview last week.