Despite Trump-Modi thaw, US secy Lutnick repeats Russian oil caveat to India trade deal

Updated on: Sept 11, 2025 08:36 pm IST

US will sort out trade with India, US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick says in interview

There's been a visible thaw in US-India relations this week, but top American official Howard Lutnick took his usual combative tone on Thursday when asked about the current high tariffs and a possible trade deal. The US commernce secretary pointedly repeated the condition for India to stop buying Russian oil.

US secretary of commerce Howard Lutnick in New York on Thursday, September 11. (Getty Images via AFP)
It was during a CNBC interview that he was asked what trade issue he was most focused on. Lutnick mentioned India and said: “Well, we're going to sort out India… once they stop buying Russian oil,” Reuters reported.

Lutnick's comments come in the same vein as his remarks a week ago, that India — facing massive 50% tariffs on its exports to the US — will soon give in to US pressure. “In a month or two months, I think, India is going to be at the table, and they're going to say they're sorry, and they're going to try to make a deal with Donald Trump,” Lutnick told Bloomberg in an interview last week.

