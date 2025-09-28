Trump aide sets ‘open market’ term for India trade deal: ‘You’ve got to play ball'

The United States continues to play hardball with India over trade and tariffs as the American commerce secretary, Howard Lutnick, pointedly said on Sunday: “If you want to sell to the US consumer, right, you've got to play ball with the President of the United States.” Howard Lutnick, US commerce secretary, stands behind President Donald Trump at the Oval Office in the White House in Washington.(Photo: Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg)

Lutnick listed India among countries that need to “open their markets” and “stop taking actions that harm America” — adding to the condition that India must stop buying oil from Russia.

“We have have a bunch of countries to fix,” he said, referring to tariff-linked tensions and trade relations with Switzerland, Brazil and India. "That's why we're offsides with them," he said, using football analogy to say all's not well in the relationship.

He did add, “Those (issues), I think, will be sorted out, but they take time… A bunch of countries (are) left, but the big ones, you know, India, we'll sort it out over time.” He was speaking an interview to the US network News Nation.

This comes as talks between India and the US resumed this month after pleasant exchanges between President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As for opening the markets, India remains steadfast that it cannot allow a flow of American goods into agriculture and dairy-related sectors. PM Modi has vowed to “protect” the farmers, a large but vulnerable section of India's economy, “at any cost”.

But Lutnick was being characteristically transactional. He is among top US officials who've made stinging remarks against India, justifying the massive 50% tariffs imposed since August statedly as penalty over India's oil purchases from Russia depsite the Ukraine war.

India has avoided confrontational rhetoric but noted that the US at one time, even after the war started, encouraged it to buy from Moscow to keep global prices in check.

Mixed signals prevail, but talks continue.

Last week, a high-level Indian delegation, led by commerce minister Piyush Goyal, engaged in a series of discussions with the American team in the US towards “strengthening bilateral trade deal and investment ties”, the commerce ministry said in a statement.

Goyal held meetings with Ambassador Jamieson Greer, United States Trade Representative, and Sergio Gor, the US Ambassador-designate to India during his visit between September 22 and 24, it said.

“During these discussions, both sides exchanged views on various facets of the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) deal. It was mutually agreed to continue engagements to expedite the early conclusion of a trade agreement that benefits both countries,” the ministry added.

Talks began in March-April, but were stalled as Trump and his cabinet wanted to force India to stop buying Russian oil first. But things have cooled since, though only relatively — as reflected in Lutnick's statements on Sunday.