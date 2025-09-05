‘We’ve lost India and Russia to darkest China’: Trump's big statement

US President Donald Trump on Friday said India and Russia appear to have been "lost" to China, following the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting in China's Tianjin this week. US President Donald Trump during a meeting with Karol Nawrocki, Poland's president, not pictured, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. (Bloomberg)

Trump also shared a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping from the SCO summit and wrote: “Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!”

“May they have a long and prosperous future together!” he added on his social media platform Truth Social.

Earlier this week, world leaders, including Modi and Putin, gathered in China's Tianjin for the SCO summit. The summit was seen as a clear message of defiance against Trump's harsh tariffs, especially against India.

During the summit, the powerful display of bonhomie between PM Modi, Xi Jinping and Russian leader Putin caught global attention, especially in the West. Several experts also referred to the meeting as “a dramatic redrawing of the global balance of power.”