On India visit, US ambassador-designate Sergio Gor meets S Jaishankar

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Saturday met US ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor, who is on a six-day visit to New Delhi following his Senate confirmation. External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Saturday meets US ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor. (@DrSJaishankar/X)

“Pleased to meet Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor of the US today in New Delhi. Discussed the India-US relationship and its global significance. Wish him the best for his new responsibility,” Jaishankar posted on X.

Gor is accompanied by deputy secretary for management and resources Michael J Rigas during the visit from October 9 to 14, according to the US State Department.

The visit comes at a time when India and the US are working to strengthen strategic and trade ties, with both sides exploring ways to finalise a trade deal and boost cooperation in technology and defence sectors.