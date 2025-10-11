Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    On India visit, US ambassador-designate Sergio Gor meets S Jaishankar

    External affairs minister S Jaishankar met US ambassador-designate Sergio Gor in New Delhi to discuss the India-US relationship and its global impact. 

    Published on: Oct 11, 2025 2:05 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Saturday met US ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor, who is on a six-day visit to New Delhi following his Senate confirmation.

    External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Saturday meets US ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor. (@DrSJaishankar/X)
    External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Saturday meets US ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor. (@DrSJaishankar/X)

    “Pleased to meet Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor of the US today in New Delhi. Discussed the India-US relationship and its global significance. Wish him the best for his new responsibility,” Jaishankar posted on X.

    Gor is accompanied by deputy secretary for management and resources Michael J Rigas during the visit from October 9 to 14, according to the US State Department.

    The visit comes at a time when India and the US are working to strengthen strategic and trade ties, with both sides exploring ways to finalise a trade deal and boost cooperation in technology and defence sectors.

    recommendedIcon
    Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
    News/India News/On India Visit, US Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor Meets S Jaishankar
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes