New ambassador Gor in India for six-day visit

Incoming US ambassador to India Sergio Gor arrived in New Delhi on Friday for a six-day visit, though he will not formally assume his post during the trip, the State department said. White House Presidential Personnel Office Director Sergio Gor, U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee to be ambassador to India, testifies before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on nominations on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 11, 2025. (REUTERS)

According to people aware of the matter, Gor will likely take charge as ambassador in January.

Gor, 38, confirmed by the Senate this week, is travelling with deputy secretary of state for management and resources Michael J Rigas through October 14.

The visit focuses on administrative and management tasks at the US Embassy in New Delhi, which has operated without an ambassador for most of this year.

While he will not be presenting his diplomatic credentials as is custom when an ambassador takes over, Gor will, during the current trip, hold high-level meetings with Indian government officials to advance the US-India partnership, the people added.

He is expected to discharge further political duties in Washington before formally taking charge in January.

“The United States will continue to work with India to strengthen our strategic partnership and promote a safer, stronger, and more prosperous Indo-Pacific region,” the State Department said.

The visit comes as Washington and New Delhi work to resolve a trade dispute triggered by the Trump administration’s decision to impose 50% tariffs on Indian goods, including a 25% penalty for India’s purchase of Russian crude oil.

India has described the US action as “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable”.

The tariffs, announced earlier this year, sharply deteriorated the atmosphere around the bilateral relationship. President Donald Trump and senior administration officials publicly criticised India over its trade policies and Russian energy purchases.

Tensions eased in September, and the two countries have resumed trade deal negotiations after a brief hiatus.

Recent phone conversations between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump have raised hopes for a breakthrough, though disagreements over trade and Russian oil remain.

During his nomination hearings, Gor said he expected a resolution to US-India tensions within weeks.

A political operative and loyal member of Trump’s inner circle, Gor rose to prominence in the president’s orbit after 2021. He played a crucial role in Trump’s re-election campaign before being appointed director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office.

That office vets and selects candidates for thousands of federal jobs across the federal government, giving its director significant political power.

Gor, nominated in August, has not held a senior diplomatic position. His supporters note his exposure to foreign policy matters whilst working for prominent Republican politicians, including Senator Rand Paul. US media reports suggest Gor aligns with the “Restrainer” school of foreign policy, which advocates limiting America’s overseas commitments.

Upon his nomination, Gor said he was “beyond grateful” to Trump for showing “incredible trust and confidence” in selecting him as ambassador and special envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs.