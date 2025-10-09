PM Modi speaks to ‘friend’ Donald Trump, congratulates him on Gaza ‘success’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated US President Donald Trump on the “success” of the Gaza peace plan. US President Donald Trump with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.(PTI File)

Calling Trump his “friend,” Modi said he spoke to the Republican leader to congratulate him on the Gaza plan and review the “good progress” in trade negotiations.

“Spoke to my friend, President Trump and congratulated him on the success of the historic Gaza peace plan. Also reviewed the good progress achieved in trade negotiations. Agreed to stay in close touch over the coming weeks,” PM Modi wrote on social media platform X.

Earlier, Modi welcomed the efforts of Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end hostilities and facilitate the release of hostages in Gaza.

“We welcome the agreement on the first phase of President Trump’s peace plan. This is also a reflection of the strong leadership of PM Netanyahu,” Modi said in a social media post that tagged the American and Israeli leaders.

“We hope the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza will bring respite to them and pave the way for lasting peace,” he said.

The first phase of the Gaza peace plan

Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that Israel and Hamas had agreed on the first phase of the plan that includes a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of Israeli captives and Palestinian prisoners. This is part of the US-backed 20-point plan to end the war in Gaza, and the development followed negotiations in Cairo involving US, Israeli, Egyptian and Qatari officials.

The official document was signed on Thursday in Egypt. Furthermore, Trump is expected to visit Israel and Egypt later this week.

In the first phase of the ceasefire, Hamas will release the 48 Israelis still held in captivity after the October 7 attack. However, of these, around 20 are believed to be alive.

In exchange for the hostages, Israel will also release Palestinians who have been imprisoned or detained by forces in Israeli prisons. Based on the previous ceasefire, at least a hundred Palestinians are expected to be freed with every hostage release.

As per the White House, once all hostages are released, Israel will release 250 Palestinians who have been given a life sentence prisoners along with 1,700 Gazans who were detained after the Hamas attack, including women and children.

“For every Israeli hostage whose remains are released, Israel will release the remains of 15 deceased Gazans,” the White House added further.

According to the Qatari foreign ministry, the first phase will also allow the entry of essential aid into the famine-stricken Palestinian territory.

According to the plan, all military operations, “including aerial and artillery bombardment, will be suspended, and battle lines will remain frozen until conditions are met for the complete staged withdrawal.”