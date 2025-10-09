Modi praises Trump, Netanyahu; welcomes deal on first stage of Gaza peace plan

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday welcomed the agreement on the first phase of a US-backed peace plan for Gaza, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi praising the efforts of President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end hostilities and facilitate the release of hostages. Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer (R) with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi (C) attend the Global Fintech Fest at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai (AFP)

Trump announced on Wednesday that Israel and Hamas had agreed on the first phase of the plan that includes a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of Israeli captives and Palestinian prisoners. This is part of the US-backed 20-point plan to end the war in Gaza, and the development followed negotiations in Cairo involving US, Israeli, Egyptian and Qatari officials.

“We welcome the agreement on the first phase of President Trump’s peace plan. This is also a reflection of the strong leadership of PM Netanyahu,” Modi said in a social media post that tagged the American and Israeli leaders.

“We hope the release of hostages and enhanced humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza will bring respite to them and pave the way for lasting peace,” he said.

This was the second time since the weekend that Modi lauded Trump’s efforts to end the fighting in Gaza, with his remarks being perceived as being as much about the situation in West Asia as ongoing efforts to improve India-US relations, which were taken to a low point by Trump’s decision to impose 50% tariffs on Indian goods.

The developments in West Asia also figured in Modi’s discussions with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Mumbai, and both leaders backed efforts to end the fighting in Gaza, where more than 67,000 Palestinians, including 20,000 children, have been killed in Israeli offensives in the past two years.

Modi said after his talks with Starmer that the two sides discussed peace and stability in West Asia and the conflict in Ukraine. “On the issues of the Ukraine conflict and Gaza, India supports all efforts to restore peace through dialogue and diplomacy,” he said at a media interaction.

Starmer said the situation in West Asia was among the issues of vital importance to global stability and security. “I strongly welcome the news that a deal has been reached on the first stage of the peace plan in Gaza…This agreement must now be implemented in full without delay and be accompanied by the immediate lifting of all restrictions on life-saving humanitarian aid to Gaza,” he said.

The forward movement on the peace plan will bring “profound relief”, especially for families of hostages taken by Hamas and the civilian population of Gaza who “endured unimaginable suffering over the last two years”, Starmer said, lauding the efforts of Egypt, Qatar, Turkiye and the US in securing the understanding.

Starmer said he also discussed a “just and lasting peace in Ukraine” with Modi in the context of India’s role as a global player. A joint statement issued after the meeting said both sides welcomed diplomatic efforts to achieve a lasting peace in Ukraine.

The two leaders called for restraint, protection of civilians and compliance with international law in West Asia, and refraining from actions that “could further escalate the situation and compromise regional stability”, the joint statement said. They supported the US peace plan for Gaza and said they will work with regional partners to secure an immediate ceasefire, release of hostages and delivery of humanitarian aid.