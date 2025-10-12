Just before I left for New Delhi...: What Sergio Gor said on Trump-Modi ties amid tariffs

Ambassador-designate of the United States to India, Sergio Gor, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday in New Delhi, during his first visit to India since being confirmed to the key diplomatic posting. US ambassador-designate Sergio Gor with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting in Delhi on Saturday (ANI)

Gor's nomination as the next US Ambassador to India was announced by Donald Trump back in August, just days before the additional 25% tariffs on India took effect. His visit to India comes at a time when New Delhi and Washington are engaged in trade negotiations.

Trade was also among some of the subjects discussed between Sergio Gor and PM Modi during their Delhi meet, the others being defence cooperation and critical minerals.

After the key meeting, Sergio Gor reflected on the ties shared between Trump and PM Modi, saying the US President considers Modi a “great personal friend”.

Gor, who is in India for a six-day visit, even shared how the two leaders held a phone call just before he departed for New Delhi. “President Trump considers Modi a great leader and personal friend. In fact, just before I left for New Delhi, they had an incredible phone call. That is something that will continue over the weeks and months ahead,” said Gor, according to a statement by the US embassy in India.

After his meeting with S Jaishankar, Sergio Gor said the two had a positive exchange on a host of issues, adding: "I look forward to working closely with Jaishankar to deepen our strategic partnership and make our countries more secure and prosperous."

Sergio Gor’s remarks came amid a shift in India-US relations amid Trump’s steep 50% tariffs on New Delhi. Half of these duties were reportedly imposed as a penalty for India’s continued oil trade with Russia, which Washington has been urging countries to curb.

The US ambassador-designate also carried a picture of PM Modi and Donald Trump with him to India. The picture, handover to the Prime Minister, had the words “Mr Prime Minister, you are great" written on it, which was Trump's message seemingly handwritten with a mega marker pen.

A turnaround of ties was seen between the two countries last month after a positive exchange between Donald Trump and PM Modi. Days after the tariff deadline ended, Trump said he would “always be friends” with Modi, a gesture reciprocated by the Prime Minister too.

“I will always be friends with Modi, he is a great prime minister, he’s great,” Trump said. “I’ll always be friends but I just don’t like what he’s doing at this particular moment, but India and the US have a special relationship. There is nothing to worry about," Trump had said, expressing his displeasure with the India-Russia oil trade.