Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump are ‘wedding bells' serious as romance heats up

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump, who began dating earlier this year, are reportedly heading toward marriage. A source close to Vanessa told Page Six the two are “wedding bells serious.” Tiger Woods confirmed he is dating Vanessa Trump in March.(X/ @TigerWoods)

“She’s so happy," the insider shared. "She’s finally found happiness. She’s found happiness for the first time in her life.”

When did Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump start dating?

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump made their relationship Instagram official in March, just days after the Daily Mail first reported they were dating. According to the outlet, the couple began seeing each other shortly before Thanksgiving.

A source told Daily Mail at the time: 'Tiger and Vanessa have been seeing each other since just before Thanksgiving. She comes to his place on Jupiter Island. They’re not living together. She comes over maybe a few nights a week. They just love hanging out, having dinner and schmoozing together. They’re sticking close to home, have decided not to make it a thing and go out in public. Not just yet anyway."

Tiger and Vanessa confirmed their relationship with an Instagram post captioned, “Love is in the air.”

Sharing loved-up pictures with followers, Woods wrote, “Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together.”

President Donald Trump addressed the relationship during a press interaction in the Oval Office in late March.

“I love Tiger and I love Vanessa. He and I have a very special, very good relationship,” Trump said.

He added, "Tiger told me about it, and I said, "Tiger, that's good, that's good." I'm very happy for both. Just let them both be happy. Let them both be happy. They're both great."