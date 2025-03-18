Menu Explore
Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump keep their blossoming romance ‘casual’: Report

ByBhavika Rathore
Mar 18, 2025 12:51 AM IST

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump are dating quietly, united by their children's shared interest in golf.

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump are reportedly keeping their relationship low-key. A source close to the couple told People magazine, the bond between the two is currently "very casual." The two share a connection through their children, with Woods' son Charlie, 16, and Trump's daughter Kai, 17, playing a key role in bringing them together.

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump are reportedly in a low-key relationship.(AP and X/Kai Trump)
Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump are reportedly in a low-key relationship.(AP and X/Kai Trump)

Woods and Trump keeping their romance ‘casual’

The source told the media outlet, “Their kids are going places in golf and both very disciplined about the sport. They have that in common.” A second source who is close to Trump revealed to People that her relationship with a person who has a status like Woods is not surprising. The source said, “Vanessa has always gone for guys who are either well-known or have something big going for them.”

They added, “She is comfortable with that, but she's not a woman who wants to be in the limelight," the source continues. "She is not a shrinking violet but is discreet and smart and a good mother. That has come first in her life." A third source shared that Trump, “like Tiger” is “interested in charity work” and focused on her children amid the new romance.

Trump and Woods’ new romance

On March 13, People confirmed Woods and Trump have been quietly dating for several months, with the Daily Mail being the first to report the news. The latter was previously married to Donald Trump Jr. for 12 years before filing for divorce in 2018. Despite the high-profile split, a source shared that her ex-husband is "cool with" her new relationship with Woods.

In February, Woods joined Trump and her daughter Kai at the Genesis Invitational in San Diego, California, further fueling speculation about their relationship. Just days after, the five-time Masters champion was honoured at the White House by Vanessa’s former father-in-law, President Donald Trump, during a reception celebrating Black History Month.

