Tuesday, Mar 18, 2025
New Delhi
Dreamville Festival 2025 lineup: J. Cole, Lil Wayne, 21 Savage among headliners

ByArya Vaishnavi
Mar 17, 2025 11:54 PM IST

Here's what you need to know about Dreamville Festival 2025: Lineup, venue, dates, and more

The lineup for Dreamville Festival 2025 has been announced. Created by rapper J. Cole in 2018, the popular music festival is returning to North Carolina for its fifth and final iteration in April. The 40-year-old Fayetteville native is among the headliners alongside fellow hip-hop artists Lil Wayne and 21 Savage. Here's all you need to know about the highly anticipated two-day event.

21 Savage, J. Cole, and Lil Wayne are set to headline the 2025 Dreamville Festival in North Carolina
21 Savage, J. Cole, and Lil Wayne are set to headline the 2025 Dreamville Festival in North Carolina

What is the Dreamville Festival? Where will it take place this year?

Held annually each spring in Raleigh, Dreamville Festival is “an outdoor weekend music celebration curated by internationally-acclaimed hip-hop superstar J. Cole alongside his Dreamville team.” It is a “Black-owned music festival,” which “continues to emphasize community, diversity, and inclusivity throughout the onsite fan experience each spring,” according to the festival's official website.

ALSO READ: 2025 Milwaukee Summerfest lineup: Megan Thee Stallion, Hozier, Benson Boone among headliners

The final Dreamville Fest will be held at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Saturday, April 5, and Sunday, April 6. Dreamville co-founder and festival president Adam Roy said in a statement, per Billboard: “Our team looks forward to welcoming fans from around the world to Dreamville Festival this spring for our fifth-anniversary celebration.” “The first weekend in April has grown to become one of our team’s favorite times of the year as an annual NC reunion.”

ALSO READ: Jazz Fest 2025 lineup: Pearl Jam, Kacey Musgraves, HAIM, Luke Combs and more

What is the lineup for Dreamville Festival 2025?

You can find the full lineup for the 2025 Dreamville Festival below:

Saturday (April 5)

  1. Lil Wayne with the Hot Boys and Big Tymers
  2. 21 Savage
  3. Partynextdoor
  4. Ludacris
  5. Ari Lennox
  6. Cheif Keef
  7. Keyshia Cole
  8. Bas
  9. Young Nudy
  10. AB-Soul
  11. Lute
  12. Omen
  13. Kai Ca$h & Nico Brim

Sunday (April 6)

  1. J. Cole
  2. Erykah Badu
  3. Tems
  4. Glorilla
  5. J.I.D.
  6. Wale
  7. Coco Jones
  8. BigXThaPlug
  9. Earthgang
  10. Anycia
  11. Cozz
  12. Akia

New Delhi
