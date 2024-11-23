Kendrick Lamar calls out Lil Wayne over Super Bowl drama in new album GNX

Kendrick Lamar's new album is here! The 37-year-old rapper surprised his fans with the 12-track GNX on Friday. In his first full-length album since 2022, the Not Like Us hitmaker addressed Lil Wayne's disappointment for not being selected to play the Super Bowl Half-Time Show next year. Kendrick Lamar addresses Lil Wayne's disappointment over Super Bowl Half Time Show

Kendrick Lamar calls out Lil Wayne in new album GNX

The Like That rapper released his latest album without any prior announcement or promotion, leaving his fans surprised. In the intro song titled wacced out murals, Lamar called out Wayne (born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr) for being sad after losing the Super Bowl performance to him. “Used to bump 'Tha Carter III,' I held my Rollie chain proud/ Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down,” Lamar rapped in the song.

In another verse, Lamar rapped, “Won the Super Bowl and Nas the only one congratulate me/ All these (expletive) agitated/ I’m just glad it’s on their faces/ Quite frankly, plenty artist but they outdated/ Old (expletive) flows trying to convince me that you they favourite.”

Earlier this year, the NFL's decision to tap the Money Trees rapper as the Half Time Show performer for the Super Bowl 59 ignited a debate online. Netizens argued that Wayne should have been selected as the championship is due to take place in New Orleans, where the Lollipop hitmaker was born and raised. Shortly after the announcement, the 42-year-old said that the snub “hurt a lot.”

In the video message shared on Instagram in September, Wayne addressed his Super Bowl snub, saying, “I had to get strength enough to do this without breaking. I'mma say thank you to every voice, every opinion, all the care, all the love and the support out there. Your words turned into arms and held me up when I tried to fall back.”