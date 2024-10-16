BET Hip Hop Awards 2024: Kendrick Lamar sweeps show with 8 awards, check out full list of winners
Kendrick Lamar bagged eight awards at the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards Tuesday night, including Impact Track for Not Like Us
The 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards were held in Las Vegas Tuesday night. The prestigious event, hosted by Fat Joe for a third time, saw Kendrick Lamar take home eight out of the 11 awards he received nominations for. Meanwhile, Travis Scott received the I Am Hip Hop award. The star-studded event featured energetic performances by Trina, Yung Miami, Juicy J, 2 Chainz and more artists. Here's the complete list of winners:
2024 BET Hip Hop Awards: Full list of winners
Hip-hop Artist of the Year
21 Savage
Drake
Future
GloRilla
Kendrick Lamar (Winner)
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Song of the Year
Agora Hills - Doja Cat
Bent - 41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata)
Fe!N - Travis Scott feat. Playboi Carti
FTCU - Nicki Minaj
Get It Sexyy - Sexyy Red
Like That - Metro Boomin, Future, Kendrick Lamar
Mamushi - Megan Thee Stallion feat. Yuki Chiba
Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar (Winner)
Yeah Glo! - GloRilla
Hip-hop Album of the Year
American Dream - 21 Savage
Ehhthang Ehhthang - GloRilla
For All the Dogs Scary Hours Edition - Drake
In Sexyy We Trust - Sexyy Red
Megan - Megan Thee Stallion
One of Wun - Gunna
Pink Friday 2 - Nicki Minaj (Winner)
Utopia - Travis Scott
We Don’t Trust You - Future & Metro Boomin
Best Hip-Hop Video
8 AM in Charlotte - Drake
Band4band - Central Cee feat. Lil Baby
Bent - 41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata)
Big Mama - Latto
Boa - Megan Thee Stallion
Enough (Miami) - Cardi B
Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar (Winner)
Type Shit - Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti
Best Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist
41
310babii
Bossman Dlow
Cash Cobain
Lady London
WINNER: Sexyy Red
Skilla Baby
Tommy Richman
Best Collaboration
At the Party - Kid Cudi feat. Pharrell Williams & Travis Scott
Band4band - Central Cee feat. Lil Baby
Bongos - Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion
Everybody - Nicki Minaj feat. Lil Uzi Vert
First Person Shooter - Drake feat. J.Cole
Like That - Metro Boomin, Future, Kendrick Lamar (Winner)
Mamushi - Megan Thee Stallion feat. Yuki Chiba
Wanna Be - GloRilla feat. Megan Thee Stallion
Best Duo or Group
¥$, Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign
2 Chainz & Lil Wayne
41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata)
Common & Pete Rock
Earthgang
Flyana Boss
Future & Metro Boomin (Winner)
Rick Ross & Meek Mill
Best Live Performer
Burna Boy
Busta Rhymes
Cardi B
Drake
GloRilla
Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion
Missy Elliott (Winner)
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
Lyricist of the Year
21 Savage
Cardi B
Common
Drake
Kendrick Lamar (Winner)
Lil Wayne
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Video Director of the Year
20k Visuals
A$AP Rocky
Cactus Jack
Cole Bennett
Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar (Winner)
Dave Meyers & Travis Scott
Doja Cat & Nina McNeely
Offset
Producer of the Year
Atl Jacob
Cash Cobain
Hit-Boy
Hitmaka
Metro Boomin
Pete Rock
Q-Tip
The Alchemist (Winner)
DJ of the Year
Big Von
DJ D-Nice
DJ Drama
DJ Khaled
Kaytranada
Metro Boomin
Mustard
The Alchemist (Winner)
Best Hip-Hop Platform
Bootleg Kev
Club Shay Shay (Winner)
Complex
Drink Champs
Million Dollaz Worth of Game
On the Radar
The Breakfast Club
The Joe Budden Podcast
The Shade Room
XXL
Hustler of the Year
50 Cent (Winner)
A$AP Rocky
Cam’ron & Ma$e
Cardi B
Drake
Fat Joe
GloRilla
Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
21 Savage - Good Good (Usher, 21 Savage & Summer Walker)
A$AP Rocky - Gangsta (Free Nationals, A$AP Rocky & Anderson .Paak)
Cardi B - Wanna Be remix (Glorilla, Megan Thee Stallion & Cardi B)
Drake - Meltdown (Travis Scott feat. Drake)
J.Cole - First Person Shooter (Drake feat. J. Cole)
Kendrick Lamar - Like That (Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar) (Winner)
Lil Wayne - Brand New (Tyga, YG & Lil Wayne)
Megan Thee Stallion - Wanna Be (Glorilla, Megan Thee Stallion)
Impact Track
Blessings - Nicki Minaj feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Fortunate - Common & Pete Rock
Get in With Me - Bossman Dlow
Hiss - Megan Thee Stallion
Humble Me - Killer Mike
Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar (Winner)
Precision - Big Sean
Yeah Glo! - GloRilla
Best International Flow
SDM, France
Leys Mc, France
Racionais Mcs, Brazil
Budah, Brazil
Ghetts, UK (Winner)
Bashy, UK
Stefflon Don, UK
Maglera Doe Boy, South Africa
Blxckie, South Africa
Odumodublvck, Nigeria
