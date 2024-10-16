BET Hip Hop Awards 2024: Kendrick Lamar sweeps show with 8 awards, check out full list of winners

The 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards were held in Las Vegas Tuesday night. The prestigious event, hosted by Fat Joe for a third time, saw Kendrick Lamar take home eight out of the 11 awards he received nominations for. Meanwhile, Travis Scott received the I Am Hip Hop award. The star-studded event featured energetic performances by Trina, Yung Miami, Juicy J, 2 Chainz and more artists. Here's the complete list of winners: FILE - Kendrick Lamar arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards, on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

2024 BET Hip Hop Awards: Full list of winners

Hip-hop Artist of the Year

21 Savage

Cardi B

Drake

Future

GloRilla

Kendrick Lamar (Winner)

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Song of the Year

Agora Hills - Doja Cat

Bent - 41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata)

Fe!N - Travis Scott feat. Playboi Carti

FTCU - Nicki Minaj

Get It Sexyy - Sexyy Red

Like That - Metro Boomin, Future, Kendrick Lamar

Mamushi - Megan Thee Stallion feat. Yuki Chiba

Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar (Winner)

Yeah Glo! - GloRilla

Hip-hop Album of the Year

American Dream - 21 Savage

Ehhthang Ehhthang - GloRilla

For All the Dogs Scary Hours Edition - Drake

In Sexyy We Trust - Sexyy Red

Megan - Megan Thee Stallion

One of Wun - Gunna

Pink Friday 2 - Nicki Minaj (Winner)

Utopia - Travis Scott

We Don’t Trust You - Future & Metro Boomin

Best Hip-Hop Video

8 AM in Charlotte - Drake

Band4band - Central Cee feat. Lil Baby

Bent - 41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata)

Big Mama - Latto

Boa - Megan Thee Stallion

Enough (Miami) - Cardi B

Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar (Winner)

Type Shit - Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti

Best Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist

41

310babii

Bossman Dlow

Cash Cobain

Lady London

WINNER: Sexyy Red

Skilla Baby

Tommy Richman

Best Collaboration

At the Party - Kid Cudi feat. Pharrell Williams & Travis Scott

Band4band - Central Cee feat. Lil Baby

Bongos - Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion

Everybody - Nicki Minaj feat. Lil Uzi Vert

First Person Shooter - Drake feat. J.Cole

Like That - Metro Boomin, Future, Kendrick Lamar (Winner)

Mamushi - Megan Thee Stallion feat. Yuki Chiba

Wanna Be - GloRilla feat. Megan Thee Stallion

Best Duo or Group

¥$, Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne

41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata)

Common & Pete Rock

Earthgang

Flyana Boss

Future & Metro Boomin (Winner)

Rick Ross & Meek Mill

Best Live Performer

Burna Boy

Busta Rhymes

Cardi B

Drake

GloRilla

Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion

Missy Elliott (Winner)

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

Lyricist of the Year

21 Savage

Cardi B

Common

Drake

Kendrick Lamar (Winner)

Lil Wayne

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Video Director of the Year

20k Visuals

A$AP Rocky

Cactus Jack

Cole Bennett

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar (Winner)

Dave Meyers & Travis Scott

Doja Cat & Nina McNeely

Offset

Producer of the Year

Atl Jacob

Cash Cobain

Hit-Boy

Hitmaka

Metro Boomin

Pete Rock

Q-Tip

The Alchemist (Winner)

DJ of the Year

Big Von

DJ D-Nice

DJ Drama

DJ Khaled

Kaytranada

Metro Boomin

Mustard

The Alchemist (Winner)

Best Hip-Hop Platform

Bootleg Kev

Club Shay Shay (Winner)

Complex

Drink Champs

Million Dollaz Worth of Game

On the Radar

The Breakfast Club

The Joe Budden Podcast

The Shade Room

XXL

Hustler of the Year

50 Cent (Winner)

A$AP Rocky

Cam’ron & Ma$e

Cardi B

Drake

Fat Joe

GloRilla

Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

21 Savage - Good Good (Usher, 21 Savage & Summer Walker)

A$AP Rocky - Gangsta (Free Nationals, A$AP Rocky & Anderson .Paak)

Cardi B - Wanna Be remix (Glorilla, Megan Thee Stallion & Cardi B)

Drake - Meltdown (Travis Scott feat. Drake)

J.Cole - First Person Shooter (Drake feat. J. Cole)

Kendrick Lamar - Like That (Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar) (Winner)

Lil Wayne - Brand New (Tyga, YG & Lil Wayne)

Megan Thee Stallion - Wanna Be (Glorilla, Megan Thee Stallion)

Impact Track

Blessings - Nicki Minaj feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Fortunate - Common & Pete Rock

Get in With Me - Bossman Dlow

Hiss - Megan Thee Stallion

Humble Me - Killer Mike

Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar (Winner)

Precision - Big Sean

Yeah Glo! - GloRilla

Best International Flow

SDM, France

Leys Mc, France

Racionais Mcs, Brazil

Budah, Brazil

Ghetts, UK (Winner)

Bashy, UK

Stefflon Don, UK

Maglera Doe Boy, South Africa

Blxckie, South Africa

Odumodublvck, Nigeria