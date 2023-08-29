The release date for the new Call of Duty featuring 21 Savage has been revealed

Call of Duty developer Treyarch announced that 21 Savage will be coming to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone on August 30. This is part of Season 5 Reloaded, which also includes new content from Snoop Dogg and Nicki Minaj. 21 Savage's inclusion was discovered by fans, even though Treyarch tried to hide it. The actual tweet from Call of Duty doesn't include a date, but the Season 5 Reloaded blog says it will all be released on August 30. This is not a leak, so 21 Savage will be in the game by the end of the week. Pic Source:X/@LeakersOnWZM

What Can You Expect in Call of Duty Season 5 Reloaded?

Season 5 Reloaded is adding three new Operators: 21 Savage, Lara Croft, and Mace. Players will also have new weapon and vehicle challenges to complete, and a new map called Fort Resurgence will be added to the rotation. Armored Royale mode is returning, and there will be bug fixes and updates. This is a great time to prepare for Modern Warfare 3 by engaging with the Carry Forward mechanic.

Will Modern Warfare 2 Cosmetics Continue to Modern Warfare 3?

Call of Duty fans will be happy to know that they can bring their weapons, Operators, and completion camos from MW2 and Warzone to Modern Warfare 3. This means that players can continue to progress their weapons and camos even after Modern Warfare 3 launches. This is great news for players who are still playing MW2 and Warzone, and it means that any rewards they earn in Season 6 will not be obsolete when Modern Warfare 3 launches.