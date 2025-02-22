Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Who is Jeremy Gudorf? JetBlue pilot arrested at Boston airport for sexual exploitation of minor in North Carolina

BySumanti Sen
Feb 22, 2025 02:22 AM IST

Jeremy Gudorf, who was on a flight from Boston to Paris, is wanted in North Carolina on the charge of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

A JetBlue pilot was reportedly arrested at Logan Airport on Thursday, February 20, following serious accusations. Jeremy Gudorf, who was on a flight from Boston to Paris, is wanted in North Carolina on the charge of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a prosecutor said in court, according to CBS News.

Who is Jeremy Gudorf? JetBlue pilot arrested at Boston airport for sexual exploitation of a minor in North Carolina (Massachusetts State Police)
Who is Jeremy Gudorf? JetBlue pilot arrested at Boston airport for sexual exploitation of a minor in North Carolina (Massachusetts State Police)

State Police revealed that US Customs and Border Protection sought the help of troopers at the airport at about 8:40 pm on the day Gudorf was arrested. "In conducting their standard review of the manifest of a Boston-to-Paris flight, CBP identified an active North Carolina warrant lodged against a member of the flight crew who was detained," State Police said in a statement.

Who is Jeremy Gudorf?

Gudorf, 33, is an Ohio resident who has connections to Massachusetts, according to an attorney representing him at the arraignment in East Boston District Court. While the defence requested the judge to release him, the prosecution demanded he be held without bail. Not much has been revealed about the accusations Gudorf is facing in North Carolina.

"These are serious charges. The news is here. He's not just going to be able to run away from this," Gudorf's lawyer said.

"He is a commercial pilot, the warrant is obviously out of North Carolina and he resides in the state of Ohio so for those reasons we ask that he be held without bail and surrender his passport," said a prosecutor.

The judge eventually let Gudorf keep his passport. He was given $10,000 bail, but only under the condition that he report to North Carolina by February 25.

Gudorf has been charged by the state of Massachusetts with one count of being a fugitive from justice without a warrant. Should the warrant be waived by North Carolina, Gudorf will not have to return to Massachusetts for a status hearing on the fugitive charge. However, in case it is not waived, he will return to Boston on March 19.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On