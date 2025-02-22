Who is Jeremy Gudorf? JetBlue pilot arrested at Boston airport for sexual exploitation of minor in North Carolina

A JetBlue pilot was reportedly arrested at Logan Airport on Thursday, February 20, following serious accusations. Jeremy Gudorf, who was on a flight from Boston to Paris, is wanted in North Carolina on the charge of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a prosecutor said in court, according to CBS News. Who is Jeremy Gudorf? JetBlue pilot arrested at Boston airport for sexual exploitation of a minor in North Carolina (Massachusetts State Police)

State Police revealed that US Customs and Border Protection sought the help of troopers at the airport at about 8:40 pm on the day Gudorf was arrested. "In conducting their standard review of the manifest of a Boston-to-Paris flight, CBP identified an active North Carolina warrant lodged against a member of the flight crew who was detained," State Police said in a statement.

Gudorf, 33, is an Ohio resident who has connections to Massachusetts, according to an attorney representing him at the arraignment in East Boston District Court. While the defence requested the judge to release him, the prosecution demanded he be held without bail. Not much has been revealed about the accusations Gudorf is facing in North Carolina.

"These are serious charges. The news is here. He's not just going to be able to run away from this," Gudorf's lawyer said.

"He is a commercial pilot, the warrant is obviously out of North Carolina and he resides in the state of Ohio so for those reasons we ask that he be held without bail and surrender his passport," said a prosecutor.

The judge eventually let Gudorf keep his passport. He was given $10,000 bail, but only under the condition that he report to North Carolina by February 25.

Gudorf has been charged by the state of Massachusetts with one count of being a fugitive from justice without a warrant. Should the warrant be waived by North Carolina, Gudorf will not have to return to Massachusetts for a status hearing on the fugitive charge. However, in case it is not waived, he will return to Boston on March 19.