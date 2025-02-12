Boston University is revamping the largest dorm on its campus as part of a series of capital projects amid the school’s surging enrollment. Boston University’s 60-Year-Old Dorm Gets $663 Million Upgrade

The school plans to tap municipal-bond investors for $300 million in early March to finance the first phase of what is expected to be a $663 million overhaul. The new project will outfit student rooms with upgraded finishes, lighting and air conditioning, as well as improve a dining hall, according to preliminary bond documents.

Built in the 1960s, the buildings, which take up a swath of Commonwealth Avenue, have grown a “bit tired” over the years, said Colin Riley, the university’s executive director of media relations. Other projects include a new center for computing and data sciences.

Colleges across the country have been rushing to the capital markets to secure lower-cost financing to upgrade academic buildings, student centers and dorms in a bid to lure students to their campuses. Last year, schools sold $26.7 billion of muni debt — much of it to support improvement projects.

“This is a completely different campus for the alumni who attended school a generation ago or so,” said Riley. “Students expect a little more now.”

Newer facilities are important to colleges that are vying for a smaller student base after a slowdown in US birthrates during the Great Recession. The number of 18-year-olds graduating high school each year will decline 13% by 2041, according to estimates from the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education.

Unlike other schools, which have been struggling to draw students, Boston University received nearly 79,000 applications for a 3,300-person freshman class last fall. Its acceptance rate dropped to roughly 11% in 2024, compared to about 50% in 2011, according to university data. BU’s enrollment has also been growing, with full-time equivalent headcount up more than 12% from five years ago, to 30,253.

While some investors have been cautious on higher-education debt because of elevated levels of distress, buyers have snapped up investment-grade securities sold by BU.

The school priced $284 million of debt earlier this month to refinance outstanding obligations. Ten-year bonds in that transaction were sold with a 5% coupon and 3.03% yield, about 5 basis points more than top-rated securities. That is roughly 10 basis points tighter than spreads offered in pre-marketing, according to early pricing wires viewed by Bloomberg.

That sale was also up-sized by about $120 million, another indication of strong investor appetite, the wires show. A spokesperson for Barclays Plc, the underwriter on the deal, declined to comment.

“It’s one of those names that you would buy and put away because they don’t come to market very often,” said Chris Lanouette, a Boston-based managing director and portfolio manager at CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC.

The new deal for the dorm upgrades will be sold as variable-rate securities, meaning the interest-rate on the debt will reset periodically. Moody’s Ratings gave an Aa3 long-term rating on the bonds, the fourth-highest available.

“Excellent student demand and very good enrollment diversity will continue to support significant pricing power and steady revenue growth,” analysts at Moody’s wrote in a report.

Annual tuition at the school clocks in at $66,670 for an academic year, with housing adding another $12,180. According to BU’s website, total estimated expenses add up to just over $87,000.

The Warren Towers renovation will be completed in phases, with the first segment starting this year. Each tower will be taken offline for about 15 months and the full project should be finished by the summer of 2028, according to to the school’s website.

Riley, the school’s spokesperson, doesn’t anticipate problems with housing students during the renovations. He said there are plenty of places for undergraduates among the university’s residences.

Still, BU is housing 135 students in a Hyatt hotel because of increased interest in living on campus, he said.