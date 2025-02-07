Assam to provide scooty to eligible students enrolled in coaching centre

The Assam government announced its plan to provide scooty to eligible students who are enrolled in coaching centers in the state. Students who join regular courses after a gap year will also become eligible for the scooty upon enrollment in a regular course, informed the CM. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

In a Facebook post, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made the announcement of providing scooty to eligible students.

“ As a special initiative, Assam government has decided to provide scooty to all eligible students admitted in coaching centre instead of regular courses this time. However, only students who enroll in regular courses from next academic year will be considered eligible for this scheme. Students enrolling in regular courses after the break year (Gap year) will also be considered eligible for scooty benefit after enrolling in regular courses,” mentioned the Facebook post.

Assam CM mentioned that the Government of Assam has decided to provide a scooty to all students who have joined coaching centres instead of regular courses this year, after passing the Higher Secondary (HS) examination, provided they meet the eligibility criteria.

However, students need to understand that from the next academic year, only those students who enroll in regular courses will be considered eligible for the scheme. Students who join regular courses after a gap year will also become eligible for the scooty upon enrollment in a regular course, informed the CM.

Notably, the Assam Class 10 board examination will begin on February 15 and will end on March 3, 2025.

