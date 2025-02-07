Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Assam to provide scooty to eligible students enrolled in coaching centre

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Feb 07, 2025 01:39 PM IST

In a Facebook post, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made the announcement of providing scooty to eligible students.

The Assam government announced its plan to provide scooty to eligible students who are enrolled in coaching centers in the state.

Students who join regular courses after a gap year will also become eligible for the scooty upon enrollment in a regular course, informed the CM. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Students who join regular courses after a gap year will also become eligible for the scooty upon enrollment in a regular course, informed the CM. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

In a Facebook post, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made the announcement of providing scooty to eligible students.

“ As a special initiative, Assam government has decided to provide scooty to all eligible students admitted in coaching centre instead of regular courses this time. However, only students who enroll in regular courses from next academic year will be considered eligible for this scheme. Students enrolling in regular courses after the break year (Gap year) will also be considered eligible for scooty benefit after enrolling in regular courses,” mentioned the Facebook post.

Also Read: Samagra Shiksha Scheme: From budget allocation to goals, all you need to know

Assam CM mentioned that the Government of Assam has decided to provide a scooty to all students who have joined coaching centres instead of regular courses this year, after passing the Higher Secondary (HS) examination, provided they meet the eligibility criteria.

Also Read: St. Stephens College, schools in Delhi, Noida receive bomb threat emails, investigation on

However, students need to understand that from the next academic year, only those students who enroll in regular courses will be considered eligible for the scheme. Students who join regular courses after a gap year will also become eligible for the scooty upon enrollment in a regular course, informed the CM.

Notably, the Assam Class 10 board examination will begin on February 15 and will end on March 3, 2025.

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: Exploring career options after studying abroad? Here are four emerging job markets in the US

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
See More
Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On