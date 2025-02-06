Exploring career options after studying abroad? Here are four emerging job markets in the US

Exploring career options after studying abroad? Choosing a growing industry is key to ensuring long-term success. International students need to focus on sectors with strong growth potential. Emerging industries offer abundant job opportunities and promise competitive salaries and job stability. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the Occupational Outlook Handbook identifies the 20 fastest-growing occupations expected to see the highest demand over the next decade.(AFP/File)

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the Occupational Outlook Handbook identifies the 20 fastest-growing occupations expected to see the highest demand over the next decade. Among these, fields like renewable energy, healthcare, data science, and veterinary science stand out for their rapid expansion and promising career prospects. Here’s a closer look at these thriving job markets and why they’re worth considering.

Renewable Energy

The renewable energy sector, particularly in wind and solar energy roles, is experiencing explosive growth. According to the OOH, wind turbine technician jobs are expected to increase by 60% by 2033, driven by the need for sustainable energy solutions. This role requires a technical school certification, and while it involves outdoor work in remote locations, it offers high demand and job security.

Similarly, the solar photovoltaic installer market is growing rapidly. These professionals install and maintain solar energy systems, with a projected 48% growth by 2033. Although it remains a relatively small field, the demand for solar energy systems is surging, especially in urban areas where solar energy adoption is becoming increasingly popular. Installers typically undergo technical training and on-the-job learning, making it an accessible career for those interested in sustainable technology.

Healthcare

The healthcare sector is expanding rapidly, especially as the US population ages and the healthcare demands of an older demographic increase. Nurse practitioners, in particular, are seeing a projected job growth of 46% by 2033, a trend accelerated by the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. This growth aligns with the need for more healthcare providers who can deliver quality care in underserved areas.

Other healthcare roles expected to grow include medical and health services managers, physician assistants, and physical therapist assistants. These roles provide opportunities for those with strong managerial, clinical, and physical therapy skills. For example, the role of medical and health services manager is predicted to see a 29% increase in demand, and over 61,000 positions will open annually in this field by 2033.

Information Security

In an era of more prevalent cyber threats, the need for information security analysts is growing rapidly. These professionals monitor and safeguard sensitive data from cyber attacks, making their role critical in both the public and private sectors. The BLS projects that the information security analyst field will grow by 35% by 2033, reflecting the increasing reliance on cybersecurity experts in a digitally connected world.

Individuals entering this field typically need a bachelor’s degree in computer science, along with skills in network security and risk management. As technology evolves, so does the demand for professionals who can protect data and systems from emerging threats.

Veterinary Science

With the American population’s increasing pet ownership and a rising demand for veterinary care, jobs in veterinary science are expected to grow steadily. Veterinary technicians, technologists, and animal caretakers are anticipated to see 19% job growth over the next decade. These roles support veterinarians in diagnosing and treating animals and may involve working in clinics, hospitals, or research labs.

To work as a veterinary technologist or technician, candidates typically need an associate’s or bachelor’s degree in veterinary technology, followed by relevant certification and licensing. For those passionate about working with animals and enjoying a hands-on, rewarding career, veterinary science offers ample opportunities.

As industries like renewable energy, healthcare, data science, and information security continue to grow, skilled workers in these sectors will be in high demand. For international students considering a career in the US, these rapidly expanding fields offer a promising future filled with opportunity. Whether you're passionate about technology, sustainability, healthcare, or animals, there are plenty of options to explore in the US job market that can lead to a fulfilling and prosperous career.

(Author Saif Iqbal is Vice President at ApplyBoard. Views are personal.)