Aspiring to study at Harvard? FAQs of international applicants are answered here

Where to start? How to apply? What are the important documents needed to apply? An international student who is applying to various universities globally would likely ask many more such questions. Many students search tirelessly for answers from trusted sources so that they can apply to the universities of their choice and fulfill their dream of studying abroad.(AP photo)

Harvard University clears the air about such frequently asked questions for international students so that they are not stressed about the application process and can confidently go forward with their submission.

Here are some of the commonly asked questions by the students who look forward to applying to Harvard:

How to apply at Harvard University?

“ The application requirements are the same for all applicants whether a student attends high school inside or outside the U.S. All first-year candidates must complete the Common Application or the Coalition Application along with the required supplements. We have no preference and each application is treated equally by the Admissions Committee,” informed Harvard.

If the candidate is applying via the common application, they must submit their application before their supporting materials (Secondary School Report, Teacher Recommendations, etc.) can be released to a college.

If the candidate is applying through the coalition application, they must submit the separate Harvard supplement in addition to the application by the application deadline for their application to be considered complete.

Which standardized tests are required to apply at Harvard?

The following are the standardized tests required to apply at Harvard:

SAT or ACT

In exceptional cases, when those are not accessible for a student, one of the following can meet the requirement:

AP exam results

IB Actual or Predicted Scores

GCSE/A-Level Actual or Predicted Results

National Leaving Exams Results (externally assessed) or Predictions

Regarding TOEFL, First-year and transfer applicants are not required to take an English proficiency exam, but they may submit scores if they wish to do so. However, visiting undergraduate student program applicants are required to take either the TOEFL or IELTS exams.

Are there any quotas for international applicants?

There are no quotas or limits of any kind at any point in the admissions process.

Are there admission application fee waivers for international students?

Applicants can request an admission application fee waiver if they meet the respective indicators of economic need. Even if they do not meet the indicators, they can still request a fee waiver.

Can applicants who receive financial aid expect travel expenses to be paid by Harvard?

“ All students, American and international, who are on financial aid have a travel allowance included in their financial aid award to help cover the cost of travel to and from Cambridge. Overseas students are advised to seek information from the nearest U.S. Cultural Affairs Office about travel grants and other financial assistance available to qualified students from various foundations and from the U.S. government,” informed the university.

