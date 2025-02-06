Thinking how to get a pay raise this appraisal season? Here are 3 intelligent tips you must definitely try out

“Will I get a pay raise this appraisal season? Will my seniors promote me to a bigger role? or What should I do to offer my best to climb up the ladder?" - do you find yourself asking these questions? Even if you do, there is nothing wrong with it. For it is only human to aspire for bigger things in life and be successful. Wondering how to get a pay raise? Check the intelligent tips that you can follow this appraisal season! (Photo credit: Pixabay)

Considering the appraisal season is near, most employees will be giving their best shot to reap the benefits of what the corporate world has to offer. But did you know there are smarter yet impactful ways to achieve your professional goals?

Interestingly, a report by Forbes states that performance reviews are two words are a bane of almost every employee - from freshers, middle-level to senior leaders.

In fact, as per the report, most managers actually do not enjoy the performance review given all the expectations, weight and tension that might go into the exercise.

Moreover, managers also already have quite firm perception of your performance even before they start the process - they know how you have been doing and what ratings you should get!

Now, what you can do on your part to get noticed for a better performance review is to follow a set of intelligent ways as suggested by the Forbes report. These are mentioned below:

1. Turn your weak spots into opportunities

When a performance review is underway, it is always advisable to list out your weaknesses and coming up with a proactive proposal for areas of development.

According to the report, by doing this, you are setting yourself up to demonstrate your self-awareness and readiness for further career advancement . In other words, instead of demanding a leadership role, you can say that you are lacking people management experience and would like to develop the same, of course with the support of your manager.

2. Take feedback constructively and do not get into defensive mode

Another vital suggestion by the report is to take feedback by managers like a sport and constructively, rather than getting defensive about it. As per the Forbes report, this has a great psychological effect, as it instantly may make your manager feel obligated to give you more than you expected since you are always contributing without asking for anything in return.

Moreover feedbacks are nothing but people's perceptions and knowing those perceptions will help you identify the gaps and how to address them. Furthermore. getting defensive defies the purpose of performance review and would upset both sides.

3. Be humble when you rate yourself

You may think that rating yourself better-than-average during the self-review will help you in your cause but it might only give your managers a stressful time!

As per the report, when you are humble with your self-rating. you give your managers breathing room to assess your contribution properly. Instead if you give yourself a higher rating, managers are most of the times feel pressurised and obliged to think why they cannot give you the score you want.

The report also suggests to credit your manager for your achievements as their success also relies on your success.